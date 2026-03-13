EQS-News: Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase by around 24% to EUR 0.68 per share for 2025

EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Dividend

Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase by around 24% to EUR 0.68 per share for 2025



13.03.2026 / 11:48 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase by around 24% to EUR 0.68 per share for 2025

Distribution to increase from EUR 0.55 to EUR 0.68 per share

Thirteenth consecutive dividend increase

Munich, March 13, 2026 – Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907), a leading global vertical software and AI provider for the construction and media industries, is planning the thirteenth consecutive dividend increase following a very successful 2025 fiscal year. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board approved the Executive Board's resolution to propose a dividend of EUR 0.68 per share for the 2025 fiscal year at the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026. This corresponds to an increase of 23.6% compared to the prior-year dividend of EUR 0.55 per share.

Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting, the total dividend payout would rise from EUR 63.5 million in the previous year to EUR 78.5 million. Nemetschek is thus continuing its shareholder-friendly and sustainable dividend policy.

The Nemetschek Group had already announced its preliminary results for the 2025 fiscal year on January 29, 2026, reporting a revenue increase of 19.7% or 22.6% on a currency-adjusted basis, to EUR 1,191.2 million. This marks the first time in the company’s history that annual revenue exceeded the EUR 1 billion threshold. The EBITDA margin increased to 31.2%. With this performance, the company comfortably achieved both its revenue target, which had already been raised in July, and its profitability target for 2025.

The audited financial statements will be published as planned on March 19, 2026.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a leading global vertical software and AI provider driving the digital transformation of the AEC/O and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,000 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.

The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDax since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025, according to preliminary, non-audited figures

