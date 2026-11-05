Nemetschek Aktie
WKN: 645290 / ISIN: DE0006452907
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05.11.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Nemetschek Group: Q3 2026 with high profitability and continued strong growth – financial year 2026 guidance fully confirmed
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EQS-News: Nemetschek SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Corporate News
Munich, November 5, 2026 – The Nemetschek SE (ISIN DE0006452907), a leading global, vertical provider of AI-powered software solutions for the construction and media industries, continued to deliver profitable strong growth in the third quarter of 2026 with a significant increase in EBITDA margin. Following the strong business performance in the first nine months of the year, the Executive Board fully confirms both its organic full-year guidance and the expanded outlook reflecting the preliminary effects of the consolidation of HCSS. With the first-time consolidation of HCSS as of July 1, 2026, the Group strategically expanded its product portfolio in the Build segment and significantly increased its market opportunity in infrastructure and heavy civil construction.
“Our third-quarter performance once again demonstrates the resilience of our overall business and our ability to deliver strong and profitable growth in the Group,” says Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “We are also making excellent progress with the integration of HCSS, further strengthening our position in the highly attractive infrastructure and heavy civil market with significant long-term growth potential. Equally importantly, we continue to successfully execute our AI strategy and product roadmap. The launch of new AI-powered suites across our business segments highlights our innovation strength and the ambition to lead the AI-driven transformation of our industries. Overall, after our strong performance year-to-date we are on track to achieve our full-year targets and remain confident in our ability to sustain profitable growth and further strengthen our competitive position.”
In the first nine months of 2026, the Nemetschek Group continued to execute its growth strategy, achieving important milestones in expanding its market presence, accelerating AI innovation, and strengthening its global footprint.
Following the first nine months of 2026, the Executive Board fully confirms its previous targets for organic business, excluding the acquisition of HCSS. The Executive Board continues to expect currency-adjusted organic revenue growth* in the range of 14% to 15% for financial year 2026, as well as an EBITDA margin between 32% and 33%.
Following the first-time consolidation of HCSS as of July 1, 2026, the Executive Board estimates an additional, currency-adjusted contribution to Group revenue growth of around 600 basis points (including the deferred revenue haircut resulting from PPA for HCSS) in the financial year 2026. Including one-off M&A costs and therefore starting from the mid-point of the reported EBITDA margin guidance of 32% to 33%, a dilution of around 150 basis points is expected following the HCSS acquisition. This mainly reflects the impact of the deferred revenue haircut resulting from PPA for HCSS, as well as ongoing integration expenses and recurring expenses related to a newly established share-based compensation program for the Build segment.
The contribution of the HCSS acquisition in terms of revenue and EBITDA does not yet reflect the full potential. The PPA will be recognized over a period of twelve months and is expected to be front-end loaded, with the majority being recognized during the first six months. It is expected that the PPA effect reduces the revenue of HCSS by a mid- to high-twenties million-euro amount in the second half of 2026, with a corresponding impact on EBITDA.
The statements on the effects of the acquisition of HCSS are subject to the proviso that important key figures, including the calculation of the purchase price allocation (PPA), have not yet been finalized.
The full-year 2026 outlook for the Design and Build segments is fully confirmed. For the Manage segment, constant-currency revenue growth* is now expected to be in the mid-single-digit percentage range (previously: low-double-digit growth), with an EBITDA margin in the higher single digit percentage range (previously: a slight increase from the prior-year margin of 12%). For the Media segment, constant-currency revenue* is now expected to remain broadly stable (previously: mid-single-digit growth), while the EBITDA margin outlook is confirmed. The revised revenue outlooks for both segments are in line with market expectations and have no impact on the Group’s overall outlook.
These forecasts are based on the assumption that global economic and industry-specific conditions will not deteriorate during the current fiscal year. Furthermore, it is assumed that the current conflict in the Middle East will neither escalate significantly nor persist over an extended period.
** The organic EBITDA margin is the EBITDA margin excluding HCSS contribution, ongoing HCSS- as well as M&A-related one-off costs.
*** The EPS is adjusted for PPA effects as well as the impact of the HCSS deferred revenue haircut.
Key Figures in Quarterly Overview (Q3-26)
Key figures by segment in the quarterly overview (Q3-26)
Key Figures: Nine Month Overview (9M-26)
Key Segment Figures in the 9 month Review (9M-26)
For further information about the company, please contact
The Nemetschek Group is a global Construction AI leader and software provider driving the digital transformation of the AEC/O and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,500 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.
The Nemetschek Group has been listed on the MDAX and TecDax since 1999 and generated revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.
www.nemetschek.ai
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|529900R0S2IX1S358J38
|EQS News ID:
|2428706
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428706 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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