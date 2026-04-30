Nemetschek Aktie
WKN: 645290 / ISIN: DE0006452907
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30.04.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Nemetschek Group: Very strong start to the year 2026 with revenue growth of +17% and continuously increasing profitability in Q1
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EQS-News: Nemetschek SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Corporate News
Munich, April 30, 2026 – Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907), a leading global vertical provider of AI-powered software solutions for the construction and media industries, has had a very successful start to the financial year 2026 with a very strong, currency-adjusted revenue growth of 17.0% (reported growth: +10.7%) to EUR 313.1 million. Operating earnings (EBITDA) increased by 29.6% (currency-adjusted; reported growth: +22.0%), clearly outpacing revenue growth and demonstrating continuous, healthy operational leverage driven by scale and operational excellence. In addition, the Nemetschek Group will significantly expand its portfolio and substantially increase its addressable market with the acquisition of HCSS announced mid-April, with closing expected in the second half of 2026. HCSS, a leading global provider of construction software for the infrastructure and heavy civil sector, will further strengthen the Group’s position in this attractive, fast-growing market and enhance its role as a global powerhouse in the AEC/O industry.
“We have made an excellent start to the year and reached another important strategic milestone with the acquisition of HCSS,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “With HCSS, we are strengthening and scaling our position in the rapidly growing infrastructure and heavy civil sector, which is supported by multiple structural growth drivers. At the same time, we are consistently advancing our evolution into an AI leader in our industries, further expanding our addressable market through the use of artificial intelligence. This combination of strong operational performance, targeted strategic acquisitions, and innovation leadership in AI creates a growth and profitability profile that is unique in our industries and taking us to a new level of growth and profitability.”
Following the very successful start to the year, the Executive Board fully confirms its previous guidance for the financial year 2026. Organic, currency-adjusted revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 14% to 15%. The EBITDA margin is expected to further consistently improve and is projected to range between 32% and 33% due to strong operating leverage and operational excellence while continuing to invest further into both business expansion and customer-centric business innovation.
Consolidation effects from the HCSS acquisition will be communicated after closing, which depends on customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected in the second half of 2026.
These forecasts are based on the assumption that global economic and industry-specific conditions will not deteriorate in the current financial year. Furthermore, it is assumed that the current conflict in the Middle East will neither escalate significantly nor persist over an extended period. From today’s perspective, therefore, no significant impact on the Nemetschek Group’s earnings, financial, and asset position is expected.
Consolidated Key Figures in the Quarterly Overview (Q1)
For further information about the company, please contact
About the Nemetschek Group
The Nemetschek Group is a leading global provider of vertical software and AI solutions that drives the digital transformation of the AECO and media industries. With deep industry expertise and intelligently connected software solutions, the Group enables its customers to transform data into insights and more informed decisions in real time – across the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure, from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, and operation to renovation. The AI-powered technologies and the use of open standards promote productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, operators, and creative professionals. Worldwide, more than 7 million users rely on the Group’s customer-centric AI solutions, which put people at the center. Founded in 1963 by Professor Georg Nemetschek, the Group now employs more than 4,000 experts worldwide. Its ISO 27001 certification underscores its clear commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.
The Nemetschek Group has been listed on the MDAX and TecDax since 1999 and generated revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.
30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2317922
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317922 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Nemetschek SE
|15:05
|Nemetschek Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:40
|Nemetschek Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.26
|Nemetschek Sell
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Nemetschek Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Nemetschek Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:05
|Nemetschek Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:40
|Nemetschek Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.26
|Nemetschek Sell
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Nemetschek Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Nemetschek Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:05
|Nemetschek Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:40
|Nemetschek Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.26
|Nemetschek Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Nemetschek Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Nemetschek Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Nemetschek Sell
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Nemetschek Sell
|UBS AG
|04.12.25
|Nemetschek Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.25
|Nemetschek Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Nemetschek Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.03.26
|Nemetschek Halten
|DZ BANK
|20.03.26
|Nemetschek Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.26
|Nemetschek Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.03.26
|Nemetschek Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.01.26
|Nemetschek Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nemetschek SE
|61,70
|-1,67%