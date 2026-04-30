EQS-News: Nemetschek Group: Very strong start to the year 2026 with revenue growth of +17% and continuously increasing profitability in Q1

EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Nemetschek Group: Very strong start to the year 2026 with revenue growth of +17% and continuously increasing profitability in Q1



30.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Corporate News +17.0% revenue growth (currency-adjusted) to EUR 313.1 million

+35.4% growth in subscription/SaaS revenue (currency-adjusted) to EUR 248.3 million

+29.6% disproportionately strong EBITDA growth (currency-adjusted) to EUR 98.4 million showing healthy operational leverage

EBITDA margin increases to 31.4% in the reporting quarter

+34.5% growth in earnings per share to EUR 0.52

Executive Board fully confirms revenue and EBITDA margin guidance for the financial year 2026

Munich, April 30, 2026 – Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907), a leading global vertical provider of AI-powered software solutions for the construction and media industries, has had a very successful start to the financial year 2026 with a very strong, currency-adjusted revenue growth of 17.0% (reported growth: +10.7%) to EUR 313.1 million. Operating earnings (EBITDA) increased by 29.6% (currency-adjusted; reported growth: +22.0%), clearly outpacing revenue growth and demonstrating continuous, healthy operational leverage driven by scale and operational excellence. In addition, the Nemetschek Group will significantly expand its portfolio and substantially increase its addressable market with the acquisition of HCSS announced mid-April, with closing expected in the second half of 2026. HCSS, a leading global provider of construction software for the infrastructure and heavy civil sector, will further strengthen the Group’s position in this attractive, fast-growing market and enhance its role as a global powerhouse in the AEC/O industry. “We have made an excellent start to the year and reached another important strategic milestone with the acquisition of HCSS,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “With HCSS, we are strengthening and scaling our position in the rapidly growing infrastructure and heavy civil sector, which is supported by multiple structural growth drivers. At the same time, we are consistently advancing our evolution into an AI leader in our industries, further expanding our addressable market through the use of artificial intelligence. This combination of strong operational performance, targeted strategic acquisitions, and innovation leadership in AI creates a growth and profitability profile that is unique in our industries and taking us to a new level of growth and profitability.”

Key Group Financial Highlights for Q1 2026 Group revenue continued with consistent dynamic growth in Q1, increasing by 17.0% year-on-year on a constant currency basis to EUR 313.1 million. Reported revenue growth, including negative currency effects predominantly from the weaker US dollar, amounted to 10.7%. This development was primarily driven by the continued exceptionally strong growth in the Build segment. The Design segment also delivered a strong operational performance.

continued with consistent dynamic growth in Q1, increasing by 17.0% year-on-year on a constant currency basis to EUR 313.1 million. Reported revenue growth, including negative currency effects predominantly from the weaker US dollar, amounted to 10.7%. This development was primarily driven by the continued exceptionally strong growth in the Build segment. The Design segment also delivered a strong operational performance. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 21.0% in Q1 (currency-adjusted; reported growth: +14.4%) to EUR 1,187.5 million, outpacing Group revenue. The main drivers in Q1 were once again revenues from subscription and SaaS models , which rose by 35.4% (currency-adjusted; reported growth: +27.3%).

increased by 21.0% in Q1 (currency-adjusted; reported growth: +14.4%) to EUR 1,187.5 million, outpacing Group revenue. The main drivers in Q1 were once again revenues from , which rose by 35.4% (currency-adjusted; reported growth: +27.3%). Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 29.6% (currency-adjusted) in Q1, significantly outpacing revenue growth to EUR 98.4 million (reported growth: +22.0%) through scale, operating leverage and continuous focus on operational excellence. The EBITDA margin improved accordingly and significantly to 31.4% (Q1 2025: +28.5%). The EBITDA margin already includes acquisition-related costs for the HCSS acquisition. The prior-year quarter included, among other things, an extraordinary, non-operating effect resulting from the insolvency of a service and payment provider.

increased by 29.6% (currency-adjusted) in Q1, significantly outpacing revenue growth to EUR 98.4 million (reported growth: +22.0%) through scale, operating leverage and continuous focus on operational excellence. The EBITDA margin improved accordingly and significantly to 31.4% (Q1 2025: +28.5%). The EBITDA margin already includes acquisition-related costs for the HCSS acquisition. The prior-year quarter included, among other things, an extraordinary, non-operating effect resulting from the insolvency of a service and payment provider. Net income for the quarter rose significantly by 34.5% to EUR 60.4 million, corresponding to an Earnings per Share (EPS) of EUR 0.52 (Q1 2025: EUR 0.39).

Segment Performance in the First Quarter of 2026 The Design segment recorded growth of 9.5% in Q1 on a constant currency basis (reported growth: +5.7%) to EUR 136.2 million. The strong performance was primarily driven by strong growth in new units. At the same time, the transition to a subscription- and SaaS-based business model continues to progress successfully and according to plan, reflected in the strong growth of this revenue category of 54.7% (constant currency) and 49.2% (reported), including positive effects through revenue recognition impacts from multi-year contracts offered to support the migration of existing maintenance customers to subscription models. EBITDA increased to EUR 34.4 million, representing a currency-adjusted growth of 8.3% and a reported growth of 12.0%. The EBITDA margin improved accordingly to 25.2% (prior-year period: +23.8%).

recorded growth of 9.5% in Q1 on a constant currency basis (reported growth: +5.7%) to EUR 136.2 million. The strong performance was primarily driven by strong growth in new units. At the same time, the transition to a subscription- and SaaS-based business model continues to progress successfully and according to plan, reflected in the strong growth of this revenue category of 54.7% (constant currency) and 49.2% (reported), including positive effects through revenue recognition impacts from multi-year contracts offered to support the migration of existing maintenance customers to subscription models. EBITDA increased to EUR 34.4 million, representing a currency-adjusted growth of 8.3% and a reported growth of 12.0%. The EBITDA margin improved accordingly to 25.2% (prior-year period: +23.8%). In the Build segment , the exceptionally strong growth momentum continued, predominantly driven by strong growth in new units and further successful international expansion. Segment revenue increased significantly in Q1 by 29.8% on a currency-adjusted basis (reported growth: +19.8%) to EUR 134.7 million. The Bluebeam brand successfully launched its agentic AI-based product suite Bluebeam Max as planned, making an important further step toward AI-powered solutions for the construction industry. With Bluebeam Max, the company is expanding its portfolio with innovative features that further enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and collaboration across construction workflows. EBITDA grew significantly and over-proportionally to revenue, increasing by 48.9% on a currency-adjusted basis (reported growth: +34.9%) to EUR 53.2 million, bringing the EBITDA margin to a high 39.5% (prior-year period: +35.1%).

, the exceptionally strong growth momentum continued, predominantly driven by strong growth in new units and further successful international expansion. Segment revenue increased significantly in Q1 by 29.8% on a currency-adjusted basis (reported growth: +19.8%) to EUR 134.7 million. The Bluebeam brand successfully launched its agentic AI-based product suite Bluebeam Max as planned, making an important further step toward AI-powered solutions for the construction industry. With Bluebeam Max, the company is expanding its portfolio with innovative features that further enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and collaboration across construction workflows. EBITDA grew significantly and over-proportionally to revenue, increasing by 48.9% on a currency-adjusted basis (reported growth: +34.9%) to EUR 53.2 million, bringing the EBITDA margin to a high 39.5% (prior-year period: +35.1%). In the Manage segment , revenue increased to EUR 13.2 million, representing growth of 3.0% on a constant currency basis (reported growth: +3.2%). Growing demand and an improved sales pipeline with both existing and new customers – particularly in the public and financial sectors – provide a strong foundation for accelerated growth in the coming quarters in line with business acceleration plans. The EBITDA margin remained broadly stable at 10.4% (prior-year period: +10.9%).

, revenue increased to EUR 13.2 million, representing growth of 3.0% on a constant currency basis (reported growth: +3.2%). Growing demand and an improved sales pipeline with both existing and new customers – particularly in the public and financial sectors – provide a strong foundation for accelerated growth in the coming quarters in line with business acceleration plans. The EBITDA margin remained broadly stable at 10.4% (prior-year period: +10.9%). In the Media segment, revenue increased by 6.6% on a constant currency basis to EUR 29.6 million (reported growth: +0.8%). Business performance continues to be influenced by a mixed-market environment, with ongoing longer customer investment decision cycles and therefore sales cycles. Nevertheless, the segment has laid important foundations for extended growth, including the launch of its Archviz rendering solution to further drive expansion in the AEC/O industry, as well as a partnership with Tencent Cloud to integrate AI-powered 3D workflows in existing solutions. The EBITDA margin increased to 32.0% (same period last year: +31.0%). The prior-year quarter included a non-operating effect resulting from the insolvency of a service and payment provider and consistent measures to mitigate the effect.

Full-Year 2026 Outlook Fully Confirmed Following the very successful start to the year, the Executive Board fully confirms its previous guidance for the financial year 2026. Organic, currency-adjusted revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 14% to 15%. The EBITDA margin is expected to further consistently improve and is projected to range between 32% and 33% due to strong operating leverage and operational excellence while continuing to invest further into both business expansion and customer-centric business innovation. Consolidation effects from the HCSS acquisition will be communicated after closing, which depends on customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected in the second half of 2026. These forecasts are based on the assumption that global economic and industry-specific conditions will not deteriorate in the current financial year. Furthermore, it is assumed that the current conflict in the Middle East will neither escalate significantly nor persist over an extended period. From today’s perspective, therefore, no significant impact on the Nemetschek Group’s earnings, financial, and asset position is expected. Consolidated Key Figures in the Quarterly Overview (Q1) In EUR million Q1 2026 Q1 2025 ? in %

(FX-adj.) ARR 1,187.5 1,038.3 +14.4%

(+21.0%) Revenues 313.1

282.8

+10.7%

(+17.0%) - thereof software licenses 6.9

14.8

-53.7%

(-51.1%) - thereof recurring revenues 296.9

259.6

+14.4%

(+21.0%) - Subscription + SaaS (part of recurring revenue) 248.3

195.1

+27.3%

(+35.4%) EBITDA 98.4

80.7

+22.0%

(+29.6%) EBITDA margin 31.4% 28.5% EBIT 79.2 62.2 +27.3% EBIT margin 25.3% 22.0% Net income (Group shares) 60.4 44.9 +34.5% Earnings per share in EUR 0.52 0.39 +34.5% Net income (Group shares) before amortization of purchase price allocation (PPA) 69.2 52.6 +31.6% Earnings per share in EUR before amortization of PPA 0.60 0.46 +31.6%



Key figures by segment in the quarterly overview (Q1) In millions of euros Q1 2026 Q1 2025 ? in %

(FX-adj.) Design Revenue 136.2 128.9 +5.7%

(+9.5%) EBITDA 34.4 30.7 +12.0%

(+8.3%) EBITDA margin 25.2% 23.8% Build Revenue 134.7 112.4 +19.8%

(+29.8%) EBITDA 53.2 39.5 +34.9%

(+48.9%) EBITDA margin 39.5% 35.1% Manage Revenue 13.2 12.8 +3.2%

(+3.0%) EBITDA 1.4 1.4 -1.1%

(-4.3%) EBITDA margin 10.4% 10.9% Media Revenue 29.6 29.4 +0.8%

(+6.6%) EBITDA 9.5 9.1 +3.7%

(+28.2%) EBITDA margin 32.0% 31.0% For further information about the company, please contact

Nemetschek Group

Stefanie Zimmermann

Investor Relations

+49 89 540459 250

szimmermann@nemetschek.com About the Nemetschek Group The Nemetschek Group is a leading global provider of vertical software and AI solutions that drives the digital transformation of the AECO and media industries. With deep industry expertise and intelligently connected software solutions, the Group enables its customers to transform data into insights and more informed decisions in real time – across the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure, from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, and operation to renovation. The AI-powered technologies and the use of open standards promote productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, operators, and creative professionals. Worldwide, more than 7 million users rely on the Group’s customer-centric AI solutions, which put people at the center. Founded in 1963 by Professor Georg Nemetschek, the Group now employs more than 4,000 experts worldwide. Its ISO 27001 certification underscores its clear commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation. The Nemetschek Group has been listed on the MDAX and TecDax since 1999 and generated revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.

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