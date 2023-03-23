|
23.03.2023 07:00:21
EQS-News: Nemetschek SE lays decisive foundations for future dynamic growth after successful 2022 financial year
|
EQS-News: Nemetschek SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Corporate News
Nemetschek Group lays decisive foundations for future dynamic growth after successful 2022 financial year
Munich, March 23, 2023 Following the successful 2022 financial year, in 2023 the Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the construction and media industries, is laying decisive foundations in order to continue to achieve dynamic double-digit revenue growth rates and high profitability in the future. The ongoing transition of the business model from selling perpetual Licenses to Subscriptions & SaaS will be accelerated in 2023 particularly through the transition initiated at the Bluebeam brand. Despite the associated short-term dampening effect on revenue development and profitability and the currently changed economic environment, the Nemetschek Group expects attractive growth in 2023. Strong acceleration of growth momentum is expected again from 2024 onwards.
By driving the transition to Subscription-based and SaaS models this year, we are making it possible to generate significantly higher revenues per user and create a higher customer lifetime value in the medium and long term, said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. In addition, these revenues are not only more predictable but also less volatile across economic cycles. This creates the conditions to benefit in the best possible way from the enormous potential of our growing markets, both in the construction and in the media business. This is because the structural growth drivers for the Nemetschek Group such as the low level of digitalization or the need for more efficiency and sustainability in the construction industry arent just intact but are becoming increasingly important in the current environment.
Outlook for 2023 to 2025
For 2023, the Executive Board expects further attractive growth despite the deterioration in general economic conditions and the Bluebeam brands simultaneous transition to Subscription and SaaS. To present the growth momentum and success of the ongoing transition of the business to Subscription-based and SaaS models more transparently, Nemetschek added the new KPI annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2022. As well as Subscription and SaaS, this indicator also covers revenue from service contracts. ARR growth of more than 25% is expected for 2023, with the result that the share of recurring revenue in total revenue should already reach more than 75% in the current year (previous year: 66%). Currency-adjusted revenue growth should be between 4% and 6%. At 28% to 30%, the Executive Board expects the EBITDA margin for 2023 to remain at a high level.
For 2024 we already expect a continuation of double-digit percentage revenue growth. At the same time, the EBITDA margin is expected to be above 30%. Due to the significantly over proportional increase in Subscription and SaaS revenue, Nemetschek expects in 2024 recurring revenues to represent around 85% of total revenues.
After a successful transition of the majority of the business to Subscription/SaaS, growth momentum is expected to increase again for 2025 with a revenue growth of at least mid-teens, which is well above the market average.
"With our strategic focus topics such as further internationalization, new technologies such as digital twins, AI and cloud solutions, and our initiatives for greater customer proximity and internal efficiency, we are excellently positioned to continue driving digitization in the construction industry. At the same time, we will also benefit from our excellent positioning in the media sector in the future, said CEO Yves Padrines. After a successful transition to Subscriptions & SaaS, we also see the opportunity for structurally higher growth rates for Nemetschek that are significantly above the market average.
Overview of the key indicators for the 2022 financial year
Strategic highlights
Segment developments in 2022 (see table)
The aforementioned forecasts are subject to the express proviso that global economic and industry-specific conditions do not significantly deteriorate, especially with a view to the growing global economic risks resulting from the war in Ukraine, increased interest rates, and high general inflation.
Quarterly overview of Group key figures (Q4)
Quarterly overview of the segments key figures (Q4)
12-month overview of Group key figures
12-month overview of the segments key figures
For further information about the company, please contact:
About the Nemetschek Group
The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for digital transformation of the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects and enable creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can design, build and manage buildings and infrastructures more efficiently and sustainably and develop digital content such as visualizations, films and computer games more creatively. The software provider is driving innovations such as digital twins as well as open standards (OPEN BIM), and sustainability in the AEC/O industry, constantly expanding its portfolio by also investing in deep-tech startups. Currently more than 7 million users worldwide are shaping the world with the customer-focused solutions of our four divisions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 3,600 experts globally.
Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company generated revenues amounting to EUR 801.8 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.0 million in 2022.
23.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1589695
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1589695 23.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nemetschek SEmehr Nachrichten
|
18:19
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Nemetschek-Ausblick und Abomodell begeistern Anleger (dpa-AFX)
|
14:22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Stifel belässt Nemetschek auf 'Hold' - Ziel 65 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
12:44
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Nemetschek auf 'Buy' - Ziel 64 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
11:00
|ROUNDUP: Nemetschek will 2024 zu zweistelligem Wachstum zurückkehren (dpa-AFX)
|
10:02
|WDH:/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nemetschek steigen zweistellig - Langfristchance Abomodell (dpa-AFX)
|
09:59
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nemetschek steigen zweistellig - Langfristigchance Abomodell (dpa-AFX)
|
07:34
|Nemetschek rechnet wegen Umstellung auf Abomodell mit langsameren Wachstum (dpa-AFX)
|
07:31
|Nemetschek erwartet 2023 Margenrückgang (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Nemetschek SEmehr Analysen
|10:13
|Nemetschek Hold
|Warburg Research
|09:29
|Nemetschek Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.02.23
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|Nemetschek Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:13
|Nemetschek Hold
|Warburg Research
|09:29
|Nemetschek Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.02.23
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|Nemetschek Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:29
|Nemetschek Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.02.23
|Nemetschek Buy
|Baader Bank
|30.01.23
|Nemetschek Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.10.22
|Nemetschek Buy
|Baader Bank
|27.10.22
|Nemetschek Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.10.22
|Nemetschek Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.07.22
|Nemetschek Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.22
|Nemetschek Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|28.04.22
|Nemetschek Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.03.22
|Nemetschek Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10:13
|Nemetschek Hold
|Warburg Research
|24.02.23
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|Nemetschek Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.23
|Nemetschek Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nemetschek SE
|60,08
|15,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel leichter ab. Der DAX konnte seine Anfangsverluste dagegen weitgehend aufholen und nur ganz knapp in der Verlustzone schließen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag freundlich zu. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.