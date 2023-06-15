EQS-News: NEON EQUITY advises greeny+ on planned IPO

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY advises greeny+ on planned IPO



NEON EQUITY advises greeny+ on planned IPO

greeny+ produces sustainable, fully automated indoor plant towers for the home, for self-sufficient production of vegetables, herbs, fruits and plants.

Sustainable production is done via decentralized 3D printer megafactories and environmentally friendly materials.

Listing on a German stock exchange is being prepared for 2024.

NEON EQUITY is responsible for capital market activities of greeny+.

greeny+ Group has a fast growing, digitally connected community.

greeny+ partnership with Laureus Sport for Good Foundation.

Frankfurt, June 15, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, is providing comprehensive advice to greeny+ Group on its planned IPO in Germany. Thomas Olek, founder and CEO of NEON EQUITY AG: "greeny+ has an innovative business model and a high growth potential, so we consider the capital market prospects to be very good. We are happy to support the company in its planned IPO with our expertise in capital market transactions, as it fits perfectly into our approach to establish ESG-compliant companies on the capital market."

greeny+ is a sustainability pioneer in so-called aeroponic towers. The plant towers from greeny+ can be operated within living spaces in a largely fully automated manner. Users thus have the opportunity to grow vegetables, herbs, fruit and plants in their own homes with minimal space requirements, high water savings and, above all, without the use of pesticides. Thus greeny+ contributes to ecological self-sufficiency concepts also in urban areas. The plant towers are also characterized by the fact that they are produced from recyclable material using 3D printers and can be flexibly adapted to different requirements. Already in the first months of the initial phase, thousands of greeny+ products in the double-digit euro million range have been sold. Openings of smaller and larger 3D printing megafactories for greeny+ products in Germany, Austria and Switzerland are planned for 2024. The latest megafactory is currently under construction in Neu-Isenburg, near Frankfurt, and will go into production before the end of summer 2023.

Operationally, Thomas Maus leads the Group as Managing Director. He is also one of the anchor investors in greeny+ and holds around 25% of all greeny+ companies via the greeny+ parent company Amimus AG. Thomas Maus is part of the Maus family, the founders of OBI DIY stores. His father and founder of OBI, Prof. Manfred Maus, is also a major supporter of greeny+.

Thomas Maus says: "We want to be clearly profitable with greeny+ as early as 2024 and are aiming for sales in the triple-digit million euro range. In order to be the market leader in the field of sustainably produced aeroponic plant towers and other meaningful products, we are planning - depending on the market environment - to go public as early as in the next 12 months. We are looking forward to the capital market, which will be a powerful instrument for financing the growth of greeny+ in the future. With NEON EQUITY, we have a competent partner to accompany and advise us in this process."

In preparation for the IPO, greeny+ has taken important steps in recent months, including optimizing and realigning business units, strengthening the team operationally, expanding sales, and investing in product enhancement and technology. The proceeds from the IPO will be used for further international expansion.

In the coming quarters, a whole range of additional greeny+ products are planned and further markets are to be developed. In addition to the core markets of Germany, Switzerland and Austria, further European markets in Eastern and Southern Europe and, in the medium term, markets in Asia and America are being worked on for the launch of greeny+ products.

greeny+ is characterized by an extensive "greeny+Community" of thousands of "greeny+ FRIENDS" who are fascinated by this green idea and are accompanied by prominent supporters from business and sports. These include numerous active and former top German athletes as brand ambassadors.

greeny+ is a partner of Laureus Sport for Good Germany, Austria and supports the activities of the non-profit foundation with an annual sales-related amount. Laureus Sport for Good promotes disadvantaged children by means of sports social programs in their personality development for a more active and healthier society.

Further information on greeny+ can be found on the following website: www.greenyplus.com

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs.

In doing so, NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY thus pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

neon@edicto.de

www.neon-equity.com