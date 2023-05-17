EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG advises Elaris on IPO plans and takes a stake in the company

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Investment

17.05.2023 / 12:38 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, May 17, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, is providing comprehensive advice to another growth company, Elaris, on its plans to go public. In addition, it is planned that NEON EQUITY will take a single-digit percentage stake in Elaris. Elaris is scheduled to go public in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Elaris is a high-growth provider in the field of electromobility. The core business of Elaris is the distribution and marketing of technologically advanced electric cars in German-speaking countries. To this end, Elaris has been working successfully for years with leading Chinese manufacturers and already sells several e-car models under the Elaris brand in Germany. The company operates its own research and development center for e-cars and their software. In addition, Elaris positions itself as a development and solution provider for partners in the electric vehicle sector.

Via a special digital sales model, Elaris vehicles are sold through dealers, tipsters and agencies in Europe. In addition, Elaris cooperates with the company Autohelden in the area of sales, with Euromaster for European service and also has an extensive partner network of insurance companies, automobile clubs and other partners.

In addition to high-performance e-vehicles, Elaris also offers a wide range of services together with its partners. These include financing, leasing, the delivery of vehicles, as well as fleet support and electrification of locations, including its own wallboxes and backend systems. Elaris plans to achieve sales in the triple-digit million range and a profit margin in the range of more than twenty percent in the current fiscal year 2023.

Thomas Olek, founder and CEO of NEON EQUITY: "The electric vehicle market is a fast-growing future market worldwide. With a focus on sustainable, green technologies, Elaris thus perfectly meets our investment criteria. We support the company in its financing via the capital market as well as in its further strategic growth. In addition, we bring our well-developed network and our experience in capital market transactions to the company. As a shareholder, we want to accompany Elaris in the long term and benefit from its successful development."

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in companies with high growth opportunities in the real estate, technology and consulting sectors and accompanies them in successful IPOs.

The portfolio companies focus on strongly growing future markets with ESG orientation. With its IPO competence "Made in Germany", NEON EQUITY pursues a strategy relevant to the stock market and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all instruments of the capital market.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

neon@edicto.de

www.neon-equity.com