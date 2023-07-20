EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG agrees strategic cooperation with sustainability investor YARD ENERGY GROUP

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG agrees strategic cooperation with sustainability investor YARD ENERGY GROUP



20.07.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, July 20, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY, ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, agrees on a strategic cooperation with the Dutch YARD ENERGY GROUP. The YARD ENERGY GROUP is an investor and project developer in the field of renewable energies. To date, YARD ENERGY has developed and sold wind energy projects with a volume of 400 megawatts. YARD ENERGY is a shareholder in companies that develop innovative solutions for the energy transition.

YARD ENERGY will make its broad network available to NEON EQUITY and identify possible IPO candidates in the field of renewable energies, forwarding them to NEON EQUITY. NEON EQUITY, in return, will offer YARD ENERGY investment opportunities in existing and potential customers with sustainable, future-oriented business models.

Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: The YARD ENERGY customers are very attractive for NEON EQUITY, as their sustainable business models suit our investment profile perfectly. Additionally, in the event of a planned IPO, they will benefit from our many years of capital market expertise. YARD ENERGY will also benefit from attractive investment opportunities through our network and diversified customer base.

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations und Media Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

neon@edicto.de

www.neon-equity.com