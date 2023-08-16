EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG agrees strategic partnership with international ESG investor NIO Capital

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG agrees strategic partnership with international ESG investor NIO Capital



16.08.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, August 16, 2023 NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, is entering into a strategic partnership with the international investor NIO Capital.

Founded in 2016, NIO Capital is an investment company with a focus on renewable energies, e-mobility and high-tech. The Shanghai-based company invests in innovative companies specializing in ESG, decarbonization and digitization. NIO Capital has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2018.

The partnership will allow both companies to benefit from each others strong network. NEON EQUITY is further able to strengthen its access to companies in the Asian growth markets in line with its internationalization strategy.

Thomas Olek, NEON EQUITY founder and CEO: The strategic partnership with NIO Capital is a further important growth step for us. As a part of the partnership, we will approach NIO with investment opportunities and in return NIO will introduce us to possible IPO candidates from their network. The cooperation will also enable us further access to international markets in the field of impact investing, especially in the Far East.

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies that offer high growth opportunities in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies their successful stock market flotations (IPOs).

NEON EQUITY is one of the leading advisors for IPOs and capital measures, connecting fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments independently of banks.



