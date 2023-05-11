EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG: Annual General Meeting unanimously approves all agenda items / Issue of bonus shares resolved

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 09:57:53

11.05.2023 / 09:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEON EQUITY AG: Annual General Meeting unanimously approves all agenda items / Issue of bonus shares resolved

 

Frankfurt am Main, May 11, 2023 - The shareholders of NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-managed investor and growth enabler, approved all agenda items with 100 percent of the valid votes at yesterday's Annual General Meeting.

Among other things, it was decided to implement a capital increase from company funds of EUR 40,050,100.00 by EUR 4,005,010.00 to EUR 44,055,110.00 by converting retained earnings into share capital. The capital increase is to be effected by issuing 4,005,010 new registered no-par value shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (so-called bonus shares). The bonus shares, which will be entitled to participate in profits from January 1, 2023, are to be allocated to the shareholders at a ratio of 10:1, so that there will be one new no-par value share for every 10 existing no-par value shares.

Furthermore, Frank Baruth (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Hansjörg Plaggemars (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Michael Huttner were again elected to the Supervisory Board until 2027 at the Annual General Meeting. A total of 60.07 percent of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting of NEON EQUITY.

The detailed voting results can be found here: https://neon-equity.com/en/general-meetings.html

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in companies with high growth opportunities in the real estate, technology and consulting sectors and accompanies them in successful IPOs.

The portfolio companies focus on strongly growing future markets with ESG orientation. With its IPO competence "Made in Germany", NEON EQUITY pursues a strategy relevant to the stock market and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all instruments of the capital market.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com

 


11.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1630605

 
End of News EQS News Service

1630605  11.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630605&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

