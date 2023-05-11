|
11.05.2023 09:57:53
EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG: Annual General Meeting unanimously approves all agenda items / Issue of bonus shares resolved
|
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY AG: Annual General Meeting unanimously approves all agenda items / Issue of bonus shares resolved
Frankfurt am Main, May 11, 2023 - The shareholders of NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-managed investor and growth enabler, approved all agenda items with 100 percent of the valid votes at yesterday's Annual General Meeting.
Among other things, it was decided to implement a capital increase from company funds of EUR 40,050,100.00 by EUR 4,005,010.00 to EUR 44,055,110.00 by converting retained earnings into share capital. The capital increase is to be effected by issuing 4,005,010 new registered no-par value shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (so-called bonus shares). The bonus shares, which will be entitled to participate in profits from January 1, 2023, are to be allocated to the shareholders at a ratio of 10:1, so that there will be one new no-par value share for every 10 existing no-par value shares.
Furthermore, Frank Baruth (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Hansjörg Plaggemars (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Michael Huttner were again elected to the Supervisory Board until 2027 at the Annual General Meeting. A total of 60.07 percent of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting of NEON EQUITY.
The detailed voting results can be found here: https://neon-equity.com/en/general-meetings.html
About NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in companies with high growth opportunities in the real estate, technology and consulting sectors and accompanies them in successful IPOs.
The portfolio companies focus on strongly growing future markets with ESG orientation. With its IPO competence "Made in Germany", NEON EQUITY pursues a strategy relevant to the stock market and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all instruments of the capital market.
Investor Relations and Media Relations
edicto GmbH
11.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEON EQUITY AG
|Mörfelder Landstraße 277
|60598 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@neon-equity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DW408
|WKN:
|A3DW40
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1630605
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1630605 11.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:15
|EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG supports ESG growth strategy of associated company PREOS (EQS Group)
|
10:15
|EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG unterstützt ESG-Wachstumsstrategie des Beteiligungsunternehmens PREOS (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, sell (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG: Hauptversammlung stimmt allen Tagesordnungspunkten einstimmig zu / Ausgabe von Gratisaktien beschlossen (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG: Annual General Meeting unanimously approves all agenda items / Issue of bonus shares resolved (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Neon Equity AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Neon Equity AG
|9,65
|1,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.