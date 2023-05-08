EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG diversifies portfolio and plans to increase stake in EasyMotionSkin Tec

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
  • Expansion of stake in EasyMotionSkin Tec AG to up to 10%
  • Listed EasyMotionSkin manufactures high-tech suits with integrated EMS devices for fitness and health applications
  • Promising growth prospects for EasyMotionSkin: including successful acquisition of an EMS studio operator and development partnership with international automobile manufacturer

Frankfurt am Main, May 08, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, has agreed with EasyMotionSkin Tec AG to expand its existing 3.7% stake to up to 10% by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. EasyMotionSkin's shares are traded on the m:access mid-market segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and on other German stock exchanges.

EasyMotionSkin specializes "as the smallest gym in the world" in the development and distribution of EMS training systems for fitness and health applications. EMS devices are built into a special suit made of high-tech fibers developed by medical professionals and enable flexible training regardless of location. The EMS device stimulates the muscles through electrical impulses and thus promotes, among other things, muscle strength, mobility and muscle regeneration.

In the course of pushing growth, EasyMotionSkin acquired Body Club 24 GmbH, an operator of boutique EMS studios, a few weeks ago. The studio operator now operates under the name EasyMotionSkin BodyClub and has been working with the EasyMotionSkin training system since its inception. EasyMotion Skin will continue to be the system supplier of the franchise studio operator and will further expand its technology leadership with the acquisition. In addition, EasyMotionSkin is working on the continuous further development of its product and last year entered into a development partnership with an international automobile manufacturer. Prominent customers of the EasyMotionSkin suit include German astronaut Matthias Maurer, who used the EMS suit for training and health purposes during the ISS expedition "Cosmic Kiss" in 2021.

Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY, said, "Health and fitness applications are in high demand across all industrialized nations, which is why we will continue to increase our investment in EasyMotionSkin. The latest developments at EasyMotionSkin show that the company's growth prospects are very promising. By offering a meaningful product in the healthcare sector, the company also perfectly meets our sustainability requirements."

NEON EQUITY continues to plan the diversified expansion of its portfolio and has just recently acquired a stake of around 9% in the leading international photo agency action press. The value of the NEON EQUITY portfolio is to be expanded to EUR 400 million in the medium term.

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in companies with high growth opportunities in the real estate, technology and consulting sectors and accompanies them in successful IPOs. The portfolio companies focus on strongly growing future markets with ESG orientation. With its IPO competence "Made in Germany", NEON EQUITY pursues a stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all instruments of the capital market.

