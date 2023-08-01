EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG drives the internationalization of its business by opening offices in London, Dubai, Miami and Singapore

01.08.2023 10:50:06

01.08.2023
NEON EQUITY AG drives the internationalization of its business by opening offices in London, Dubai, Miami and Singapore

Frankfurt am Main, August 01, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, is pushing ahead with its international growth strategy. The company will be opening offices in the metropolitan areas of Dubai, London and Miami by the end of 2023 and expanding to the Far East by 2024, with a location in Singapore. Appropriate experienced staff for the respective cities are busy with the development of the NEON EQUITY infrastructure.

With its international locations, NEON EQUITY is gaining further access to customers in the fast-growing ESG markets whilst expanding its partner network. In the future NEON EQUITY will be directly active in the economically strongest regions worldwide.

Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "With offices opening in London, Dubai, Miami and Singapore, we are taking an important step in not only offering our services worldwide, but also in being able to support customers and partners directly and efficiently on site. With our focus firmly on ESG issues, the four metropolises are important business locations and open up significant new growth potential for us in the area of impact investing.

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs.

NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com

 

 

 


Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
01.08.2023

