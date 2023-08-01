|
01.08.2023 10:50:06
EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG drives the internationalization of its business by opening offices in London, Dubai, Miami and Singapore
|
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion/ESG
NEON EQUITY AG drives the internationalization of its business by opening offices in London, Dubai, Miami and Singapore
Frankfurt am Main, August 01, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, is pushing ahead with its international growth strategy. The company will be opening offices in the metropolitan areas of Dubai, London and Miami by the end of 2023 and expanding to the Far East by 2024, with a location in Singapore. Appropriate experienced staff for the respective cities are busy with the development of the NEON EQUITY infrastructure.
With its international locations, NEON EQUITY is gaining further access to customers in the fast-growing ESG markets whilst expanding its partner network. In the future NEON EQUITY will be directly active in the economically strongest regions worldwide.
Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "With offices opening in London, Dubai, Miami and Singapore, we are taking an important step in not only offering our services worldwide, but also in being able to support customers and partners directly and efficiently on site. With our focus firmly on ESG issues, the four metropolises are important business locations and open up significant new growth potential for us in the area of impact investing.
About NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs.
NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.
Investor Relations and Media Relations
edicto GmbH
01.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEON EQUITY AG
|Mörfelder Landstraße 277
|60598 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@neon-equity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DW408
|WKN:
|A3DW40
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1693087
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1693087 01.08.2023 CET/CEST
