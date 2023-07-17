EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG increases its shareholding in the international photo agency action press further diversified expansion of the portfolio planned

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG increases its shareholding in the international photo agency action press further diversified expansion of the portfolio planned



Frankfurt, July 17, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY, ISIN: DE000A3DW408) is increasing its 9% stake in the international photo agency action press in line with its strategy. NEON EQUITY also advises action press on its international growth strategy and financing as well as in the area of tokenization. NEON EQUITY's stake in action press is to be further increased.

action press has a database of 160 million images and videos with journalistic keywords and is one of the top 10 largest photo agencies in the world. action press customers from the DACH region can also access EPA's entire video production, clips and raw material thanks to the company's cooperation with the European Press Photo Agency (EPA).

action press recently started a cooperation with the software company SmartFrame Technologies (SFT). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, SFT has an innovative image streaming platform that allows content owners to best protect and showcase their assets. The cooperation will initially begin in the field of sports photography and gradually expand into other areas. Just as an example, action press will take over the entire exclusive official photo production and worldwide distribution via SmartFrame for the All Blacks, the New Zealand national rugby team.

The increase in the shareholding of action press is part of NEON EQUITY's growth strategy. Aiming for a diversified investment portfolio and with a target value of EUR 400 million in the medium term, the NEON EQUITY investment profile includes innovative, high-growth companies with a focus on ESG compliancy.

Thomas Olek, CEO of NEON EQUITY: As one of the leading photo agencies worldwide, action press plays an important role in society and therefore suits our investment strategy perfectly. In today's fast-moving, digital age, companies must remain future-proof. We support such companies with our investments on their growth path. The current cooperation between action press and SmartFrame Technology is another important step in the successful business development of action press, generating significant earnings potential and synergy effects.

About NEON

NEON Equity AG ("NEON") is a founder-led investor and growth enabler. The investment focus is on European the real estate companies, consulting and technology sectors that have growth and capital market potential and an ESG-capable business model. As an experienced partner, NEON also advises portfolio companies on the implementation of their capital market and growth strategies. NEON contributes extensive know-how, particularly in the areas of capital market transactions, real estate management and tokenization, and has a sustainable partner and investor network.

