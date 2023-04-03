Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 15:56:49

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
Neon Equity AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023

03.04.2023 / 15:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Neon Equity AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023

Frankfurt am Main, April 3, 2023 - Neon Equity AG (Neon Equity; ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, invites to its first Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023 at 11 am. The agenda includes the resolution proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on a capital increase from company funds of EUR 40,050,100.00 by EUR 4,005,010.00 to EUR 44,055,110.00 by converting retained earnings into share capital. The capital increase is to be implemented by issuing 4,005,010 new registered no-par value shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (so-called bonus shares). The bonus shares, which will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2023, are to be allocated to the shareholders at a ratio of 10:1, so that there will be one new no-par value share for every 10 existing no-par value shares.

Furthermore, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Annual General Meeting, among other things, that the unappropriated profit for the financial year 2022 in the amount of EUR 200,811,446.00 be carried forward in full to new account.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting and further related documents are available at https://neon-equity.com/en/general-meetings.html

After the company already announced the preliminary figures on January 27, 2023, the audited financial statements for 2022 are now available for download on the website: https://neon-equity.com/en/trade-data.html

According to HGB accounting, EBIT amounts to 9.2 million euros and profit before tax to 12.9 million euros, thus exceeding the preliminary figure reported.

About Neon Equity

Neon Equity AG("NEON") is a founder-managed investor and growth enabler. The investment focus is on European companies from the real estate, consulting and technology sectors which have growth and capital market potential as well as an ESG-compliant business model. As an experienced partner, NEON also advises portfolio companies on the implementation of their capital market and growth strategies. In doing so, NEON contributes comprehensive know-how, more particularly in the areas of capital market transactions, real estate management and tokenisation, and has a sustainable partner and investor network.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com


03.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Neon Equity AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1600005

 
End of News EQS News Service

1600005  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600005&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten