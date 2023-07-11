EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG: Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz appointed new NEON supervisory board member

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG: Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz appointed new NEON supervisory board member



11.07.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEON EQUITY AG: Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz appointed new NEON supervisory board member

Frankfurt am Main, July 11, 2023 NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY, ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, announces that Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz has been appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of NEON EQUITY by the Frankfurt am Main Local Court at the request of the Company (see Corporate News of July 4, 2023).

It is planned that Prof. Loritz will be elected as Deputy Chairman at the next Supervisory Board meeting. He also plans to stand for election to the Supervisory Board of NEON EQUITY at the next Annual General Meeting. In addition to Prof. Loritz, the three-member Supervisory Board of NEON EQUITY consists of Frank Baruth (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Michael Huttner.

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies that offer high growth opportunities in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies their successful stock market flotations (IPOs).

NEON EQUITY is one of the leading advisors for IPOs and capital measures, connecting fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments independently of banks.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

neon@edicto.de

www.neon-equity.com