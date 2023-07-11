|
11.07.2023 16:00:02
EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG: Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz appointed new NEON supervisory board member
|
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY AG: Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz appointed new NEON supervisory board member
Frankfurt am Main, July 11, 2023 NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY, ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, announces that Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz has been appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of NEON EQUITY by the Frankfurt am Main Local Court at the request of the Company (see Corporate News of July 4, 2023).
It is planned that Prof. Loritz will be elected as Deputy Chairman at the next Supervisory Board meeting. He also plans to stand for election to the Supervisory Board of NEON EQUITY at the next Annual General Meeting. In addition to Prof. Loritz, the three-member Supervisory Board of NEON EQUITY consists of Frank Baruth (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Michael Huttner.
About NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies that offer high growth opportunities in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies their successful stock market flotations (IPOs).
NEON EQUITY is one of the leading advisors for IPOs and capital measures, connecting fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments independently of banks.
Investor Relations and Media Relations
edicto GmbH
11.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEON EQUITY AG
|Mörfelder Landstraße 277
|60598 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@neon-equity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DW408
|WKN:
|A3DW40
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1677695
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1677695 11.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.07.23
|EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11.07.23
|EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11.07.23
|EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG: Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz appointed new NEON supervisory board member (EQS Group)
|
11.07.23
|EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG: Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz ist neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied (EQS Group)
|
07.07.23
|EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
07.07.23
|EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
06.07.23
|EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
06.07.23
|EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)