01.02.2023 09:35:06

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG: Shares tradable on Xetra as of today

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Neon Equity AG: Shares tradable on Xetra as of today

01.02.2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Neon Equity AG: Shares tradable on Xetra as of today

Frankfurt am Main, 01 February 2023- The shares of Neon Equity AG ("NEON"; ISIN: DE000A3DW408) are tradable in the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra, as of today. NEON shares can thus be acquired on the largest stock exchange trading venue in Germany. In addition, they can still be traded on the Düsseldorf stock exchange. futurum Bank is acting as designated sponsor.

About NEON

Neon Equity AG ("NEON") is a founder-managed investor and growth enabler. The investment focus is on European companies from the real estate, consulting and technology sectors which have growth and capital market potential as well as an ESG-compliant business model. As an experienced partner, NEON also advises portfolio companies on the implementation of their capital market and growth strategies. In doing so, NEON contributes comprehensive know-how, more particularly in the areas of capital market transactions, real estate management and tokenisation, and has a sustainable partner and investor network.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com


01.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Neon Equity AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408
WKN: A3DW40
EQS News ID: 1548729

 
End of News EQS News Service

1548729  01.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1548729&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neon Equity AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neon Equity AG 9,60 0,00% Neon Equity AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Sitzung: ATX und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen verhalten positiv
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich im Donnerstagshandel von ihrer freundlichen Seite zeigen. In Asien legen die Börsen am Dommerstag leicht zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen