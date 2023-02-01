|
01.02.2023 09:35:06
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG: Shares tradable on Xetra as of today
|
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Neon Equity AG: Shares tradable on Xetra as of today
Frankfurt am Main, 01 February 2023- The shares of Neon Equity AG ("NEON"; ISIN: DE000A3DW408) are tradable in the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra, as of today. NEON shares can thus be acquired on the largest stock exchange trading venue in Germany. In addition, they can still be traded on the Düsseldorf stock exchange. futurum Bank is acting as designated sponsor.
About NEON
Neon Equity AG ("NEON") is a founder-managed investor and growth enabler. The investment focus is on European companies from the real estate, consulting and technology sectors which have growth and capital market potential as well as an ESG-compliant business model. As an experienced partner, NEON also advises portfolio companies on the implementation of their capital market and growth strategies. In doing so, NEON contributes comprehensive know-how, more particularly in the areas of capital market transactions, real estate management and tokenisation, and has a sustainable partner and investor network.
Investor Relations and Media Relations
edicto GmbH
01.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Neon Equity AG
|Mörfelder Landstraße 277
|60598 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@neon-equity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DW408
|WKN:
|A3DW40
|EQS News ID:
|1548729
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1548729 01.02.2023 CET/CEST
