EQS-News: Neon Equity AG: Shares tradable on Xetra as of today

Neon Equity AG: Shares tradable on Xetra as of today



01.02.2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 01 February 2023- The shares of Neon Equity AG ("NEON"; ISIN: DE000A3DW408) are tradable in the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra, as of today. NEON shares can thus be acquired on the largest stock exchange trading venue in Germany. In addition, they can still be traded on the Düsseldorf stock exchange. futurum Bank is acting as designated sponsor.

About NEON

Neon Equity AG ("NEON") is a founder-managed investor and growth enabler. The investment focus is on European companies from the real estate, consulting and technology sectors which have growth and capital market potential as well as an ESG-compliant business model. As an experienced partner, NEON also advises portfolio companies on the implementation of their capital market and growth strategies. In doing so, NEON contributes comprehensive know-how, more particularly in the areas of capital market transactions, real estate management and tokenisation, and has a sustainable partner and investor network.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

neon@edicto.de

www.neon-equity.com