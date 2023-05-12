Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG supports ESG growth strategy of associated company PREOS

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY AG supports ESG growth strategy of associated company PREOS

12.05.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, May 12, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, welcomes the recently announced focus of its investment PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") on green development real estate projects. NEON EQUITY holds a 5% stake in PREOS and supports the company in pushing its sustainability strategy. In this context, PREOS will focus on ESG compliant properties in German metropolitan regions when acquiring real estate assets in the future. In addition, PREOS will also focus on undeveloped properties where ESG projects are in the planning stage. Currently, PREOS has a well-filled pipeline of green development projects - these include properties that apply technological innovations for clean energy.  

Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "As an investor with a strong focus on sustainable future companies, we are pleased that PREOS is now taking another step in its ESG strategy. Green, sustainable real estate is more important than ever in times of advancing climate change."

Ole Nixdorff, CFO of NEON EQUITY: "The investment in PREOS and the company's strategic focus on ESG real estate projects fit perfectly into our impact investing strategy. With our know-how and well-developed partner network, we will continue to actively support PREOS in the field of green development."

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in companies with high growth opportunities in the real estate, technology and consulting sectors and accompanies them in successful IPOs.

The portfolio companies focus on strongly growing future markets with ESG orientation. With its IPO competence "Made in Germany", NEON EQUITY pursues a stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all instruments of the capital market.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com

 


Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
