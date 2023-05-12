|
EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG supports ESG growth strategy of associated company PREOS
NEON EQUITY AG supports ESG growth strategy of associated company PREOS
Frankfurt am Main, May 12, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, welcomes the recently announced focus of its investment PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") on green development real estate projects. NEON EQUITY holds a 5% stake in PREOS and supports the company in pushing its sustainability strategy. In this context, PREOS will focus on ESG compliant properties in German metropolitan regions when acquiring real estate assets in the future. In addition, PREOS will also focus on undeveloped properties where ESG projects are in the planning stage. Currently, PREOS has a well-filled pipeline of green development projects - these include properties that apply technological innovations for clean energy.
Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "As an investor with a strong focus on sustainable future companies, we are pleased that PREOS is now taking another step in its ESG strategy. Green, sustainable real estate is more important than ever in times of advancing climate change."
Ole Nixdorff, CFO of NEON EQUITY: "The investment in PREOS and the company's strategic focus on ESG real estate projects fit perfectly into our impact investing strategy. With our know-how and well-developed partner network, we will continue to actively support PREOS in the field of green development."
About NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in companies with high growth opportunities in the real estate, technology and consulting sectors and accompanies them in successful IPOs.
The portfolio companies focus on strongly growing future markets with ESG orientation. With its IPO competence "Made in Germany", NEON EQUITY pursues a stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all instruments of the capital market.
