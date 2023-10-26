|
26.10.2023 11:00:06
EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG supports international core fusion company ALPHA RING in growth financing
|
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG
/ Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY AG supports international core fusion company ALPHA RING in growth financing
Frankfurt am Main, October 26, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, advises the internationally active energy technology company ALPHA RING on its growth financing and on creating increased awareness in Europe. A corresponding agreement has now been signed. The first substantial financing round is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2024. NEON EQUITY will present ALPHA RING its international investor network with a focus on impact investing and establish corresponding contacts. Further financing rounds are to follow in the subsequent quarters.
ALPHA RING is an innovative start-up specializing in the research, development and design of micro systems for the use of climate-friendly energy technologies. The company's focus is on the expansion of CO2-neutral energy generation through nuclear fusion technology in order to drive the global energy transition. ALPHA RING is currently developing a patented prototype 10kW micro nuclear fusion reactor and plans to produce and launch the micro reactor in 2027. In total, ALPHA RING holds 26 patents in the field of nuclear fusion technology. The international company is working closely with the renowned National University of Taiwan. The high-caliber management team includes high-profile managers and renowned scientists, including US 3D developer and former Autodesk CEO Carl Bass.
As part of the cooperation, the two companies will also exchange information intensively and continuously on attractive investment opportunities. NEON EQUITY will benefit in particular from the technology know-how and expert network of the growth company.
Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "ALPHA RING fits perfectly into our profile for consulting and cooperation partners. The company is excellently positioned in the promising future market of fusion energy and can thus make a major contribution to CO2-neutral energy production. We are very happy to support such business models."
About NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs.
NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.
Investor Relations and Media Relations
edicto GmbH
26.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEON EQUITY AG
|Mörfelder Landstraße 277
|60598 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@neon-equity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DW408
|WKN:
|A3DW40
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1758163
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1758163 26.10.2023 CET/CEST
