12.07.2024 11:15:03

EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG with jump in profits in the first half of 2024

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY AG with jump in profits in the first half of 2024

12.07.2024 / 11:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEON EQUITY AG with jump in profits in the first half of 2024

  • EBIT increased significantly to EUR 3.6 million, compared to EUR 1.7 million in the previous year
  • Net profit for the year increased from EUR 5.0 million to EUR 5.5 million
  • Milestones in the first half of the year underpin growth strategy in impact investing and positioning in future markets
  • Further portfolio expansion with a focus on ESG companies planned for 2024

Frankfurt am Main, July 12, 2024 – NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY, ISIN: DE000A3DW408), an impact investor and growth enabler, significantly increased its profit in the first half of 2024. EBIT increased by around 112% from EUR 1.7 million to EUR 3.6 million compared to the first half of 2023 according to HGB accounting. Net profit increased by 10% from 5.0 million euros to 5.5 million euros.

As part of its growth strategy, NEON EQUITY reached important milestones in the reporting period. NEON EQUITY has expanded its portfolio in line with its strategy by investing in the token provider More Impact AG. NEON EQUITY has also created an Impact Advisory Board. It includes top-class ESG experts such as Prof. Dr. Anabel Ternès, Volker Weber, Dr. Andreas Rickert and Peter Liu. With this committee, NEON EQUITY is expanding its network in impact investing and creating additional investment opportunities. The partnership with Green Encoded, which was signed in June in the presence of the First Vice-President of the EU Parliament, Dr. Othmar Karas, also strengthens NEON EQUITY's focus on future topics in the Impact area. The aim of the partnership with Green Encoded is the joint development of Green Deal-compliant financial products on a token basis. In spring 2024, NEON EQUITY also advised its e-mobility investment ELARIS AG on its successful IPO in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

NEON EQUITY plans to focus its investment portfolio even more strongly on areas such as renewable energies, sustainable mobility, infrastructure and healthcare in the current financial year. In this context, NEON EQUITY has also sold its 33% stake in OA22 GmbH. The acquisition of further investments in these core sectors is currently in preparation.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of NEON EQUITY AG: "The positive key financial figures in the first half of the year underpin the success of our growth strategy. In particular, our strong focus on impact investments paid off in the first half of the year. We were also able to significantly expand our network through the newly established Impact Advisory Board and have further strengthened our market position as an IPO advisor. We intend to continue our successful growth trajectory in the current year.

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com


12.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408, DE000A383C76
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1945345

 
End of News EQS News Service

1945345  12.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1945345&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neon Equity AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neon Equity AG 2,04 0,00% Neon Equity AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen