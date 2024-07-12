EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG with jump in profits in the first half of 2024

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG with jump in profits in the first half of 2024



12.07.2024 / 11:15 CET/CEST

EBIT increased significantly to EUR 3.6 million, compared to EUR 1.7 million in the previous year

Net profit for the year increased from EUR 5.0 million to EUR 5.5 million

Milestones in the first half of the year underpin growth strategy in impact investing and positioning in future markets

Further portfolio expansion with a focus on ESG companies planned for 2024

Frankfurt am Main, July 12, 2024 – NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY, ISIN: DE000A3DW408), an impact investor and growth enabler, significantly increased its profit in the first half of 2024. EBIT increased by around 112% from EUR 1.7 million to EUR 3.6 million compared to the first half of 2023 according to HGB accounting. Net profit increased by 10% from 5.0 million euros to 5.5 million euros.

As part of its growth strategy, NEON EQUITY reached important milestones in the reporting period. NEON EQUITY has expanded its portfolio in line with its strategy by investing in the token provider More Impact AG. NEON EQUITY has also created an Impact Advisory Board. It includes top-class ESG experts such as Prof. Dr. Anabel Ternès, Volker Weber, Dr. Andreas Rickert and Peter Liu. With this committee, NEON EQUITY is expanding its network in impact investing and creating additional investment opportunities. The partnership with Green Encoded, which was signed in June in the presence of the First Vice-President of the EU Parliament, Dr. Othmar Karas, also strengthens NEON EQUITY's focus on future topics in the Impact area. The aim of the partnership with Green Encoded is the joint development of Green Deal-compliant financial products on a token basis. In spring 2024, NEON EQUITY also advised its e-mobility investment ELARIS AG on its successful IPO in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

NEON EQUITY plans to focus its investment portfolio even more strongly on areas such as renewable energies, sustainable mobility, infrastructure and healthcare in the current financial year. In this context, NEON EQUITY has also sold its 33% stake in OA22 GmbH. The acquisition of further investments in these core sectors is currently in preparation.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of NEON EQUITY AG: "The positive key financial figures in the first half of the year underpin the success of our growth strategy. In particular, our strong focus on impact investments paid off in the first half of the year. We were also able to significantly expand our network through the newly established Impact Advisory Board and have further strengthened our market position as an IPO advisor. We intend to continue our successful growth trajectory in the current year.

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

