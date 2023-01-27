|
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG with pre-tax profit of EUR 12.4 million in 2022 according to preliminary figures
Neon Equity AG with pre-tax profit of EUR 12.4 million in 2022 according to preliminary figures
Frankfurt am Main, 27 January 2023- Neon Equity AG (NEON; ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-managed investor and growth enabler, announces its preliminary and not yet audited figures according to HGB accounting for the financial year 2022. EBIT was 9.1 million euros in the financial year just ended. Profit before taxes amounted to 12.4 million euros with transaction sales of 47.2 million euros. For the fiscal year 2023, NEON plans the further expansion of the investment portfolio and the intensive support of companies in their growth and in addressing the capital market.
NEON is an investment company that invests in companies from the real estate, technology and consulting sectors. In particular, companies with a high-growth and ESG-compliant business model are the investment focus of NEON. Currently, NEON has a well-filled deal pipeline with numerous companies in concrete investment review and due diligence. NEON has been listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since January 13, 2023.
Thomas Olek, CEO, founder and major shareholder of NEON: "The 2022 figures underpin NEON's high-growth business model. In the coming months, we plan to further expand our pipeline and are also preparing IPOs."
The audited financial statements will be available on March 31, 2023 at the following link in the Investor Relations section: https://neon-equity.com/en/trade-data.html
About NEON
Neon Equity AG ("NEON") is a founder-managed investor and growth enabler. The investment focus is on European companies from the real estate, consulting and technology sectors which have growth and capital market potential as well as an ESG-compliant business model. As an experienced partner, NEON also advises portfolio companies on the implementation of their capital market and growth strategies. In doing so, NEON contributes comprehensive know-how, more particularly in the areas of capital market transactions, real estate management and tokenisation, and has a sustainable partner and investor network.
