EQS-News: Neon Equity AG with successful stock market debut

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): IPO

Neon Equity AG with successful stock market debut



16.01.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, NEITHER IN WHOLE NOR IN PART, TO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE LAWS OF SUCH COUNTRY.

Neon Equity AG with successful stock market debut

Frankfurt/ Düsseldorf, 16 January 2023. Neon Equity AG (NEON; ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-managed investor and growth enabler, reports on its successful stock market debut. The 40,050,100 registered ordinary shares without par value (no-par value shares) have been listed on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since Friday, 13 January 2023. With a closing price of EUR 11.00 per share on the first trading day, the market capitalisation of NEON was accordingly around EUR 441 million. A first listing of the shares on XETRA is also planned in the near future, as well as the inclusion in the Open Market segment Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

NEON is an equity investment company with an investment focus on European companies in the real estate, technology, and consulting sectors. The focus is on high-growth companies which have an ESG-compliant business model and a concrete capital market perspective. NEON currently has a well-filled deal pipeline with numerous companies in a concrete investment review and due diligence process. NEON plans to dynamically expand its investment portfolio during the coming quarters.

As an active, partnership-oriented investor, NEON supports the companies in the implementation of their further growth strategies, in particular through the planning and successful conduct of the necessary capital market transactions. In addition to its own co-investments in this framework, NEON contributes extensive know-how and a sustainable network of institutional investors as well as private investors with capital market affinity. NEON's track record covers a broad spectrum from the areas of equity, debt capital and tokenisation. Since 2015, the company has planned, structured and successfully implemented IPOs, capital increases, bond issues and increases as well as tokenisations with a volume of several billion euros. NEON is also currently preparing IPOs for 2023.

NEON is directly and indirectly majority owned by investor and founder Thomas Olek. Around 10 percent of the shares in the company are in free float.

Thomas Olek, CEO and major shareholder of Neon Equity AG: "We are pleased that NEON is among the pioneers in IPOs in 2023. The move to the stock market is only logical for us, because after all 'capital market' is part of our corporate DNA. We already have an attractive portfolio, which we intend to expand further. In doing so, we see ourselves as partners on an equal footing with the investees. In accompanying their further growth, I would like to support the companies as an entrepreneur. In doing so, NEON can draw on a strong transaction experienced team, and, of course, NEON also invests itself in corporate actions, thus demonstrating a convincing commitment in addition to its advisory services."

About NEON

Neon Equity AG ("NEON") is a founder-managed investor and growth enabler. The investment focus is on European companies from the real estate, consulting and technology sectors which have growth and capital market potential as well as an ESG-compliant business model. As an experienced partner, NEON also advises portfolio companies on the implementation of their capital market and growth strategies. In doing so, NEON contributes comprehensive know-how, more particularly in the areas of capital market transactions, real estate management and tokenisation, and has a sustainable partner and investor network.

Disclaimer

The public offering referred to in this publication is governed by the securities prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 9 January 2023 and published on the website of Neon Equity AG (www.neon-equity.com) under the heading "Investor Relations". The securities prospectus alone contains the information for investors required by law.

Investors are recommended to carefully read the securities prospectus, which has been reviewed by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for completeness, coherence and comprehensibility, as published on 9 January 2023 on the website of Neon Equity AG (www.neon-equity.com) under the heading "Investor Relations", before deciding to acquire or dispose of shares in Neon Equity AG, in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the investment decision, and to make an investment decision only on the basis of all available information about the company after consultation with their own lawyers, tax advisors and/or financial advisors. It should be noted that an approval of the securities prospectus by BaFin is not to be construed as an endorsement of the relevant securities.

A public offering of the securities mentioned in this publication will be made exclusively on the basis of and in accordance with the securities prospectus and only in the Federal Republic of Germany. In particular, neither a public offer nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities will be made in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or Australia.

The securities referred to in this publication have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered, sold, pledged, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). Person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act, and in each case in accordance with applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America.

This publication may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that are not historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations regarding its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability and the economic conditions to which the company is exposed. Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, unless such update or revision constitutes inside information that must be disclosed.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

neon@edicto.de

www.neon-equity.com