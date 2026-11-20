net digital Aktie
WKN DE: A2BPK3 / ISIN: DE000A2BPK34
|
20.11.2026 16:27:33
EQS-News: net digital AG: Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Domination and Profit-and- Loss Transfer Agreements with Subsidiaries
|
EQS-News: net digital AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Press release
net digital AG: Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Domination and Profit-and- Loss Transfer Agreements with Subsidiaries
Düsseldorf, November 20, 2026 – At today's Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders of net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, ticker symbol: VRL) approved the conclusion of two domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreements with subsidiaries. The agreements relate to the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, irisnet GmbH and net solutions & operations GmbH. The agreements also serve tax purposes. They are still subject to approval by the shareholders' meetings of irisnet GmbH and net solutions & operations GmbH, respectively, and to registration with the commercial register. A total of 61.9% of the voting share capital was represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The resolutions were adopted nearly unanimously. There were no further items on the agenda.
About net digital AG
net digital AG is a partner to numerous medium-sized and large companies in the telecommunications, media and entertainment sectors. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Company develops global, customized digital payment solutions, with a particular focus on digital content distribution.
Its content distribution solutions focus on the entertainment, music and video segments. net digital AG's approximately 300 international customers include major telecommunications and media groups as well as various public transport operators.Through its technology platform, net digital AG reaches more than 100 million consumers.
Shares of net digital AG are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "VRL" (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A2BPK3).
Contact net digital AG
Contact for financial and business press for net digital AG
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Axel Mühlhaus
+49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
20.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|net digital AG
|Niederkasseler Lohweg 175
|40547 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 545 621 0
|E-mail:
|ir@net-digital.com
|Internet:
|www.net-digital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2BPK34
|WKN:
|A2BPK3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
|LEI Code:
|391200CTSVFF9EHN8Y59
|EQS News ID:
|2439808
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2439808 20.11.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu net digital
Analysen zu net digital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|net digital
|27,00
|-0,74%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.