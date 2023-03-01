EQS-News: net digital AG: net digital AG has continued its dynamic growth in 2022 as planned

EQS-News: net digital AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

net digital AG has continued its dynamic growth in 2022 as planned

Aggregate operating performance increases by around 30 percent

Sales revenues around 28 percent higher

EBITDA continues to rise significantly despite expenditure for further growth

Ongoing expansion also planned for 2023

Düsseldorf (1st March 2023). net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, ticker symbol: VRL) has successfully implemented its growth plan again during the past fiscal year 2022 despite a challenging environment. According to preliminary unaudited figures in accordance with German GAAP (HGB), the aggregate operating performance increased by around 30 percent to EUR 11.1 million, compared to EUR 8.6 million in 2021. Sales revenues grew by around 28 percent to EUR 10.7 million after previously EUR 8.3 million. net digital has thus well met its own growth expectations of 25 percent for the year. The past fiscal year was characterised by significant expenditures for customer acquisition and for the further development of the net digital platform. The company is thus laying the foundation for sustainable growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, the EBITDA was also increased by a noticeable double-digit percentage and, according to preliminary figures, amounted to more than EUR 0.8 million in 2022, after previously EUR 0.7 million. For 2023, net digital anticipates a continuation of the growth course.

Once again, the growth of net digital was driven by payment solutions for e-commerce, and in particular video streaming. net digital was able to further expand its business with existing customers as well as to gain new customers. net digital was also able to chart a very positive course in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The AI solution from net digital has been consistently further developed and is being used by a strongly increasing number of customers. The number of monthly content checks using this AI has now reached the double-digit million range.

Theodor Niehues, CEO of net digital AG: "We are highly satisfied with the year 2022. Despite the challenging economic environment, we have significantly increased sales revenues and earnings as expected. We are operating in growing markets and have positioned ourselves in the past year in such a way that we can continue to benefit to an above-average extent and grow successfully in the future."

The audited annual financial statements for the past fiscal year will be published in the coming months by June 2023 at the latest.

About net digital AG

net digital AG is a partner of many medium-sized and large companies from the telecommunications, media and entertainment industries. It develops global and individually adapted digital payment solutions with a focus on digital content distribution via its own technology platform. The solutions for the distribution of contents focus on the areas of entertainment, music and videos. The around 250 international customers of net digital AG include, for instance, large telecommunications and media groups as well as various public transportation companies. Through its technology platform, net digital AG reaches more than 100 million consumers. The shares of net digital AG are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VRL" (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, WKN: A2BPK3).

