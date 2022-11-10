EQS-News: net digital AG: Use of artificial intelligence is booming

EQS-News: net digital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

net digital AG: Use of artificial intelligence is booming



10.11.2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST

AI solution from subsidiary irisnet increasingly establishes itself on the market

New high-profile customers such as Quoka, theHubPeople and ICONY

Doubling of monthly content checks versus prior year

Regulatory framework drives use of AI in the financial sector

Düsseldorf (10 November 2022). net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, ticker symbol: VRL) is currently experiencing strong growth in its business activities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which are bundled in its subsidiary irisnet. In the past few months, it has been possible to acquire renowned new customers who rely on AI from net digital to check digital content in nearly real time. These include the advertising portal Quoka and community operators such as theHubPeople and ICONY, which operate a large number of dating portals in German-speaking countries as a white-label solution. In this way, the irisnet AI solution reaches a considerably larger number of end customers.

For many newly acquired customers, the AI solution of net digital was able to prevail over competing solutions of large corporations or has replaced them at the customer. According to the wishes of some customers, this should not stop at the examination of image material; the use of the AI solution for video material in real time is already being discussed. Increasing application possibilities also result from stricter regulations of the worldwide credit card providers in the area of digital and mobile payment services. They are required to check the content of their customers for compliance with rules and laws.

The increasing market acceptance and the effectiveness of the AI solution from net digital is also reflected by the dynamically growing number of content checks carried out with it. In the current year, these have already more than doubled compared to the same period last year. Currently, an average of 8 million contents per month are analysed in nearly real time and checked for compatibility with the requirements of irisnet customers. In addition, net digital has already been able to demonstrate the high scalability of its solution in the field of artificial intelligence in individual projects and successfully complete around 30 million content checks in one month. net digital assumes that irisnet will continue to grow with its AI activities in the coming financial year.

Theodor Niehues, CEO of net digital AG: "The market is increasingly becoming aware of the technological and economic advantages of our AI solution. The dynamic customer growth and the steadily increasing number of monthly content checks show us that we are on the right track just one year following the launch of the solution. The growing market acceptance also gives us considerable tailwind in approaching new customers, as we can score with an increasing number of well-known references. Due to our well-stocked pipeline, I expect several additional new customers by the end of the year and anticipate that we will carry out a total of more than 120 million content checks in 2022. With the artificial intelligence division, net digital has another sustainable growth driver that will unfold its full potential in the next few years."

