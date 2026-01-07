EQS-News: Netfonds reaches new high: Organic growth increases assets under administration to EUR 31.5 billion

EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hamburg, 7 January 2026 – Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), a leading service provider in the German finance and insurance industry, closed the 2025 financial year with a new record. Assets under administration by the Netfonds Group rose from EUR 28.3 billion to EUR 31.5 billion year-on-year. This corresponds to significant growth of 11.1%.



Assets under management developed even more dynamically in the areas of asset management, fund management and as fund initiator. At EUR 5.1 billion, Netfonds exceeded the EUR 5 billion mark for the first time at the end of the year. This corresponds to an increase of 27% compared to the previous year's figure. Of this volume, just under EUR 3.6 billion is attributable to wealth management for private clients and around EUR 1.5 billion to fund management.



"Although the significant depreciation of the US

www.netfonds-group.com / www.netfonds.de



Netfonds AG

Heidenkampsweg 73

20097 Hamburg

Germany



Investor Relations

Philip Angrabeit

Tel.: +49 40 822 267 142

Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.de



About the Netfonds Group

Dollar by approximately 14% weighed on the euro-based valuation, we significantly increased the asset volume through our affiliated advisors. This predominantly organic growth underscores the attractiveness of our platform," says Peer Reichelt, CFO of Netfonds AG. "We expect this double-digit growth momentum to continue in the current year 2026."

About the Netfonds Group

The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds customers thus benefit from one of the most advanced software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the consulting process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific consulting. Netfonds AG shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.

