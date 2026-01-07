Netfonds Aktie

Netfonds für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1MME7 / ISIN: DE000A1MME74

07.01.2026 09:02:04

EQS-News: Netfonds reaches new high: Organic growth increases assets under administration to EUR 31.5 billion

EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Netfonds reaches new high: Organic growth increases assets under administration to EUR 31.5 billion

07.01.2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Netfonds reaches new high: Organic growth increases assets under administration to EUR 31.5 billion

Hamburg, 7 January 2026 – Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), a leading service provider in the German finance and insurance industry, closed the 2025 financial year with a new record. Assets under administration by the Netfonds Group rose from EUR 28.3 billion to EUR 31.5 billion year-on-year. This corresponds to significant growth of 11.1%.

Assets under management developed even more dynamically in the areas of asset management, fund management and as fund initiator. At EUR 5.1 billion, Netfonds exceeded the EUR 5 billion mark for the first time at the end of the year. This corresponds to an increase of 27% compared to the previous year's figure. Of this volume, just under EUR 3.6 billion is attributable to wealth management for private clients and around EUR 1.5 billion to fund management.

"Although the significant depreciation of the US Dollar by approximately 14% weighed on the euro-based valuation, we significantly increased the asset volume through our affiliated advisors. This predominantly organic growth underscores the attractiveness of our platform," says Peer Reichelt, CFO of Netfonds AG. "We expect this double-digit growth momentum to continue in the current year 2026."
Further information
www.netfonds-group.com / www.netfonds.de

Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg 
Germany

Investor Relations
Philip Angrabeit
Tel.: +49 40 822 267 142
Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.de

About the Netfonds Group
The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds customers thus benefit from one of the most advanced software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the consulting process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific consulting. Netfonds AG shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.  

07.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 822267 0
E-mail: info@netfonds.de
Internet: www.netfonds.de
ISIN: DE000A1MME74
WKN: A1MME7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2255582

 
End of News EQS News Service

2255582  07.01.2026 CET/CEST

