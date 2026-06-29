NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CMM6 / ISIN: US64130M2098

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29.06.2026 14:35:31

EQS-News: NeuroOne(R) Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index

EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial
NeuroOne(R) Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index

29.06.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - June 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, has been added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, effective when the US market opens on June 29, as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The semi-annual June reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell Microcap® Index consists of the smallest 1,000 securities in the Russell 2000® Index, plus the next 1,000 smallest eligible securities by market cap. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About NeuroOne 

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo® Cortical Electrodes, Evo® sEEG Electrodes, OneRF® Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

IR Contact
MZ Group – MZ North America
NMTC@mzgroup.us

 

 

 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies

29.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NeuroOne Medical Technologies
United States
ISIN: US64130M2098
EQS News ID: 2356142

 
End of News EQS News Service

2356142  29.06.2026 CET/CEST

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