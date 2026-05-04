NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CMM6 / ISIN: US64130M2098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.05.2026 14:34:11

EQS-News: NeuroOne(R) Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirement

EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial
NeuroOne(R) Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirement

04.05.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - May 4, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) and the matter is closed.

NeuroOne previously received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq on May 6, 2025, notifying the Company that over the previous 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock had been below the Minimum Bid Price Requirement of $1 per share required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). On November 4, 2025, NeuroOne received a letter (the “Extension Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Staff of Nasdaq notifying the Company that Nasdaq granted the Company a 180-day extension, until May 4, 2026 (the “Extension Period”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

NeuroOne effected a 1-for-6 reverse stock split that became effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 15, 2026, with the company’s common stock trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Thursday, April 16, 2026. In connection with the reverse split, the Company’s common stock continues trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “NMTC” but now trades under a new CUSIP Number, 64130M308.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo® Cortical Electrodes, Evo® sEEG Electrodes, OneRF® Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

IR Contact
MZ Group – MZ North America
NMTC@mzgroup.us


News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies

04.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NeuroOne Medical Technologies
United States
ISIN: US64130M2098
EQS News ID: 2320746

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320746  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen