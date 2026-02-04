EQS-News: NeuroOne(R) to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 17 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - February 4, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the “Company”), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2025, before market open on February 17, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, to discuss the Company’s first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-In (Toll Free): 888-506-0062

International Dial-In: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 393318

Webcast: NMTC FY Q1 2026 Earnings Call Webcast

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Tuesday, March 3, 2026. To listen to the replay, please call 877-481-4010 within the United States or 919-882-2331 when calling internationally, using replay passcode 53566. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above through Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo(R) Cortical Electrodes, Evo(R) sEEG Electrodes, OneRF(R) Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF(R) Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery and spinal cord stimulation (SCS) programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

