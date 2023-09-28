EQS-News: New Capital Return Policy decided: Commerzbank plans to increase shareholder participation in companys success

EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

New Capital Return Policy decided: Commerzbank plans to increase shareholder participation in companys success



28.09.2023 / 18:19 CET/CEST

Total pay-out for 2022 to 2024 of 3 billion confirmed, pay-out ratio for 2024 will be at least 70%

Net return on tangible equity (RoTE) expected to rise to more than 11% in 2027 given a CET 1 ratio of 13.5%

For the years 2025 to 2027, pay-out ratio of more than 50% but not more than the net result after AT1 coupons and minorities is planned

CEO Manfred Knof: The planned increase of the pay-out ratio is an expression of our confidence in the Banks further development.

Commerzbank expects increased profitability of its businesses and, given a CET1 ratio of 13.5%, a net return on tangible equity (RoTE) of more than 11% by 2027. On this basis, Commerzbanks Board of Managing Directors has decided to update the Banks Capital Return Policy following consultation with the Supervisory Board.

For the years 2025 to 2027, a pay-out ratio well above 50%, but not more than the net result after the deduction of AT1 coupon payments and minorities, is planned. The pay-out ratio depends on the economic development and business opportunities. Prerequisite for a dividend is a CET1 ratio which is at least 250 basis points above the Minimum Regulatory Requirements (MDA) after distribution. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will decide on each dividend payment. In addition to the approval of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the German Finance Agency, a prerequisite for a share buy-back is a CET1 ratio of at least 13.5% after distribution.

For 2022 to 2024, Commerzbank intends to return a total of 3 billion to shareholders as dividends and share buy-backs. To reach this target, the pay-out ratio will be at least 70% in 2024.

With the successful implementation of our Strategy 2024, we have created the basis for a further rise in Commerzbanks profitability, said Manfred Knof, CEO of Commerzbank. This increases the scope to share our success with our shareholders to an even greater extent. The planned increase in the pay-out ratio is an expression of our confidence in the Banks continued development.

Following its successful restructuring, Commerzbank has resumed the return of capital to its shareholders for the 2022 financial year. In total, the Bank has distributed around 370 million by dividend and a first share buy-back corresponding to a pay-out ratio of 30%. For the current financial year, the Bank aims to increase the pay-out ratio to 50%.

The full, revised Capital Return Policy will shortly be available on the Commerzbank website:

https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/capital-return-policy/

On 8 November 2023, Commerzbank will present all details of the further developed strategy as well as the concrete measures and targets for the years 2024 to 2027.

