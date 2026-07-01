EQS-News: New Leadership Team at Rubean Takes Office

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Development of Sales

New Leadership Team at Rubean Takes Office



01.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



New Leadership Team at Rubean Takes Office Stephan Kück Joins Jochen Pielage as New Co-CEO

Sales Expansion to Capitalize on Significant Growth Opportunities Munich, July 1, 2026. Today, the new leadership duo at the rapidly growing fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, Symbol R1B:GR) officially took office. New to the team is Stephan Kück, formerly CEO of Computop Paygate GmbH, one of Germany’s leading payment service providers. Kück will lead the company alongside Jochen Pielage as

Co-CEO, overseeing sales and the company’s growing revenue.



“I’m looking forward to working together and, above all, to Rubean now being able to better capitalize on its enormous opportunities in the market,” says Pielage. “I know the company very well from the long-standing collaboration between Computop and Rubean, and I’m looking forward to further expanding the already significant growth,” says Kück.



Rubean replaces traditional card readers—the devices customers use to pay at retailers—with a software app (SoftPOS). This enables Rubean to provide small and large retailers, the food service industry, delivery services, and other commercial enterprises with the ability to accept cashless and mobile payments without additional hardware, and the company is already a market leader in Germany and Spain. In many other European countries, such as Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, Rubean has already successfully entered the market with the support of major banks and payment service providers. The same applies to North and South America.



Former Chief Sales Officer Dr. Hermann Geupel will remain with the company as Sales Director for the DACH region.



Rubean plans to further expand its sales operations and strengthen its existing partnerships with the aforementioned institutions. To finance these efforts, the company is considering capital measures.



About Rubean: Rubean AG, based in Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants. These include the mobile SoftPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers, and large retail chains throughout Europe and is the only SoftPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in large-scale deployments in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter trading venues and XETRA. Further information is also available at www.rubean.com

If you have any questions, please contact:



german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com



Rubean AG

Jochen Pielage

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

jochen.pielage@rubean.com

01.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News