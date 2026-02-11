Vossloh Aktie

Vossloh für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 11:01:44

EQS-News: New life for freight railway line in Australia - Vossloh supplies concrete sleepers for the Maroona to Portland connection

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
New life for freight railway line in Australia - Vossloh supplies concrete sleepers for the Maroona to Portland connection

11.02.2026 / 11:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New life for freight railway line in Australia

Vossloh supplies concrete sleepers for the Maroona to Portland connection

Vossloh is supplying concrete sleepers for an economically important railway line in Australia. The approximately 170-kilometer line connects Maroona with the port of Portland and is of great importance for the export of grain and other goods from the state of Victoria. The modernization is intended to make the line more reliable, safer, and more efficient.

Today, restrictions apply to the weight and speed of trains on the line. The maximum axle load is 19 tons instead of the usual 23 tons, and the maximum speed is 40 instead of 80 kilometers per hour.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) now wants to upgrade the line and replace the degraded wooden sleepers with more durable concrete ones. Vossloh has been awarded the contract to manufacture and supply the 250,000 concrete sleepers. Production will start in February and is scheduled for completion by August 2027.

“The Maroona to Portland rail upgrade will vastly improve the safety and reliability of the line in western Victoria and enable significant efficiency and productivity benefits for train operators and freight forwarders,” said Heather Parry, Director of Infrastructure Projects at ARTC. “When complete, the line will be able to handle heavier and faster trains, which will increase the competitiveness of rail freight and reduce the region’s reliance on road freight.”

Vossloh will supply approximately 220,000 sleepers from its plant in Wagga Wagga in New South Wales and a further 30,000 produced at its Geelong facility in Victoria.

“We are delighted that we can contribute to this important project,” said Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “The high quality and durability of our sleepers will make this economically important line significantly more efficient and safer.”

The modernization of the line is being funded by the Australian government with 150 million Australian dollars, equivalent to around 90 million euros.

Contact details for the media:
Ivo Banek
Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact details for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Email:Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With almost 80 Group companies in nearly 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2024 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,209.6 million with around 4,200 employees.


11.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2274828

 
End of News EQS News Service

2274828  11.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vossloh AG

mehr Nachrichten