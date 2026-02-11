EQS-News: New life for freight railway line in Australia - Vossloh supplies concrete sleepers for the Maroona to Portland connection

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

New life for freight railway line in Australia - Vossloh supplies concrete sleepers for the Maroona to Portland connection



11.02.2026

New life for freight railway line in Australia

Vossloh supplies concrete sleepers for the Maroona to Portland connection

Vossloh is supplying concrete sleepers for an economically important railway line in Australia. The approximately 170-kilometer line connects Maroona with the port of Portland and is of great importance for the export of grain and other goods from the state of Victoria. The modernization is intended to make the line more reliable, safer, and more efficient.

Today, restrictions apply to the weight and speed of trains on the line. The maximum axle load is 19 tons instead of the usual 23 tons, and the maximum speed is 40 instead of 80 kilometers per hour.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) now wants to upgrade the line and replace the degraded wooden sleepers with more durable concrete ones. Vossloh has been awarded the contract to manufacture and supply the 250,000 concrete sleepers. Production will start in February and is scheduled for completion by August 2027.

“The Maroona to Portland rail upgrade will vastly improve the safety and reliability of the line in western Victoria and enable significant efficiency and productivity benefits for train operators and freight forwarders,” said Heather Parry, Director of Infrastructure Projects at ARTC. “When complete, the line will be able to handle heavier and faster trains, which will increase the competitiveness of rail freight and reduce the region’s reliance on road freight.”

Vossloh will supply approximately 220,000 sleepers from its plant in Wagga Wagga in New South Wales and a further 30,000 produced at its Geelong facility in Victoria.

“We are delighted that we can contribute to this important project,” said Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “The high quality and durability of our sleepers will make this economically important line significantly more efficient and safer.”

The modernization of the line is being funded by the Australian government with 150 million Australian dollars, equivalent to around 90 million euros.

