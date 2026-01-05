EQS-News: New member of the Management Board of Basler AG takes up position

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Personnel

New member of the Management Board of Basler AG takes up position



05.01.2026 / 10:31 CET/CEST

Management Board personnel

New member of the Management Board of Basler AG takes up position

Ahrensburg, January 5, 2026 – At the start of the new year, Dr. Kai Jens Ströder will take up his position as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Basler AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision solutions, and will be responsible for product generation and innovation in the future.

Dr. Kai Jens Ströder holds a degree in business administration from the University of Stuttgart and received his doctorate from the Institute for Business Planning and Strategic Management, also at the University of Stuttgart. In 2009, he started as a strategic project manager at Carl Zeiss AG, where he held various management positions until 2017. In 2018, he took on the position of Chief Executive Officer at tooz technologies GmbH in Aalen, a deep tech start-up joint venture between Deutsche Telekom AG and Carl Zeiss AG in the field of augmented reality optics. In this role, he was responsible for establishing development and production sites in Europe, Asia, and the US, scaling the technology to series production, and strategically positioning the company in the market. Dr. Ströder has many years of experience in the strategic management of technological development areas, particularly in highly innovation-driven B2B business fields.

The company is delighted to welcome this enriching new addition. Dr. Kai Jens Ströder will join the existing management team led by Hardy Mehl, who took over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the beginning of the new year and will be responsible for the global sales organization and the areas of operations, investor relations, and human resources, and Ines Brückel in the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with responsibility for finance, controlling, IT/SAP, legal, and compliance.

Basler AG is a leading international expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. It also works with customers to solve their vision application issues and develops customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CCO/COO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Germany, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com