EQS-News: Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc / Key word(s): Energy

New President Takes the Helm - TIPS Issues Shareholder Letter on Next Steps



20.11.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SHERIDAN, WY - November 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - To the Current Shareholders and Future Shareholders of TIPS,

I am writing to introduce myself and to announce that I have executed agreements resulting in my acquisition of a 1.8 billion share control block of the Company’s common stock, together with the purchase of the remaining $40,900 of debt reported in the Company’s most recent quarterly filing. As a result of these transactions, I am now in control of TIPS.

I have been involved in the OTC penny markets for approximately 15 years. In that time, I have seen a great deal both good and bad. What unfolded last week with TIPS was difficult to watch, and exactly the kind of event that has eroded trust in this space over the last several years. These kinds of situations damage confidence not just in individual tickers, but in the broader OTC ecosystem.

Given my history of reviving companies and facilitating new ownership, mergers, or acquisitions, I believed I could help turn the situation around. Over the past weekend I was able to gain contact with the previous management team, after several hours of discussion, they were comfortable with my vision for the Company going forward and agreed to give me the opportunity to purchase the control block and the remaining debt.

We have moved from a community that used to believe in something to one that too often allows itself to be played, repeatedly, by the same actors. Too many of us have been drawn in by oversized stories promising hundreds of millions or even a billion dollars in value deals that, more often than not, never materialize. In many cases these companies arrive on the OTC seeking liquidity for illiquid private assets rather than bringing a sustainable public business. As a community, we need to return to holding companies accountable and stop automatically giving our attention and capital to every new story that appears.

Every decision I make will be made with shareholders first in mind. I am personally tired of the environment this space has become, the constant dilution, the empty promises, the sudden exits, and the pattern of treating retail investors as an afterthought. Too many companies in this market have normalized practices that erode trust instead of building it. I intend to do better. That means communication, real operational progress, and decisions that prioritize long-term value for the people who own the stock. Shareholders will no longer have to question whether management is aligned with them. Under my leadership, that alignment is non-negotiable. The goal is simple: build something durable, transparent, and worthy of the capital that has been entrusted to us.

I would like to thank Marjorie Schaefer and Vic Devlaeminck for the opportunity to address the recent events surrounding TIPS. I am committed to serving shareholders with clear communication and sound decision making, and I look forward to moving the Company forward in a constructive, transparent manner that prioritizes long-term value.

There will be absolutely no reverse split, all remaining debt is in my hands and will not be sold. Additional announcements will follow in the near term as I complete the change-of-control filing with OTC Markets. I believe we have turned a difficult situation into a positive one. Steady as we work.

Respectfully,

Bryan Wilkinson

President and Sole Director

Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. (OTC: TIPS)

tipsstockir@gmail.com

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News Source: Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc