Newron Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A0LF18 / ISIN: IT0004147952
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23.04.2026 15:10:53
EQS-News: Newron announces AGM 2026 results
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EQS-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Newron announces AGM 2026 results
Milan, Italy, April 23, 2026, 3:10 pm CET – Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (CNS), announces that its shareholders approved all motions on the agenda for the ordinary part of the AGM 2026 held today. Particularly, this included the election of George Garibaldi and Paolo Zocchi as new, independent, and non-executive Board members.The motions on the agenda for the extraordinary part of the meeting were not put to vote, due to the required quorum not being reached.
Chris Martin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Newron, said: “I would like to thank all Newron shareholders for their trust. We welcome our newly elected Board members and are looking forward to their valuable inputs. We once more thank Patrick Langlois and Luca Benatti, who stepped down from the Board after their long-standing service, for their support of Newron.”
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
For more information, please contact:
Newron
UK/Europe
Switzerland
Germany/Europe
USA
23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
|via Antonio Meucci 3
|20091 Bresso
|Italy
|Phone:
|+39 02 610 3461
|Fax:
|+39 02 610 34654
|E-mail:
|pr@newron.com
|Internet:
|www.newron.com
|ISIN:
|IT0004147952
|WKN:
|A0LF18
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt); SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2314034
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2314034 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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