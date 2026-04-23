EQS-News: Newron announces AGM 2026 results

EQS-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Newron announces AGM 2026 results



23.04.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Newron announces AGM 2026 results

Milan, Italy, April 23, 2026, 3:10 pm CET – Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (CNS), announces that its shareholders approved all motions on the agenda for the ordinary part of the AGM 2026 held today. Particularly, this included the election of George Garibaldi and Paolo Zocchi as new, independent, and non-executive Board members.The motions on the agenda for the extraordinary part of the meeting were not put to vote, due to the required quorum not being reached.

Chris Martin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Newron, said: “I would like to thank all Newron shareholders for their trust. We welcome our newly elected Board members and are looking forward to their valuable inputs. We once more thank Patrick Langlois and Luca Benatti, who stepped down from the Board after their long-standing service, for their support of Newron.”



About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. Headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy, the Company has a strong track record of advancing neuroscience-based treatments from discovery to market. Newron’s lead compound, evenamide, is a first-in-class glutamate modulator and has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia. Evenamide is currently developed in the global pivotal ENIGMA-TRS Phase III development program. Clinical trial results to date demonstrate the benefits of this drug candidate in the TRS as well as poorly responding patient population, with significant improvements across key efficacy measures increasing over time, as well as a favorable safety profile, which is uncommon for available antipsychotic medications. Newron has signed development and commercialization agreements for evenamide with EA Pharma (a subsidiary of Eisai) for Japan and other Asian territories, as well as Myung In Pharm for South Korea. Newron’s first marketed product, Xadago®/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. The product is commercialized by Newron’s partner Zambon, with Supernus Pharmaceuticals holding marketing rights in the U.S., and Meiji Seika responsible for development and commercialization in Japan and other key Asian territories. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

For more information, please contact:

Newron

Stefan Weber – CEO; +39 02 6103 46 26, pr@newron.com

UK/Europe

Simon Conway / Ciara Martin / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting; +44 20 3727 1000, SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Switzerland

Valentin Handschin, IRF; +41 43 244 81 54, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Germany/Europe

Anne Hennecke / Maximilian Schur, MC Services; +49 211 52925227, newron@mc-services.eu

USA

Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience; +1 617 865 0041, psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com