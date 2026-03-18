Newron Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A0LF18 / ISIN: IT0004147952
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18.03.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: Newron announces nominations to its Board of Directors at upcoming Annual General Meeting
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EQS-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Newron announces nominations to its Board of Directors at upcoming Annual General Meeting
Milan, Italy, and Morristown, NJ, USA – March 18, 2026 – Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that Patrick Langlois and Luca Benatti, who have served on the Board of Directors for many years, will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders on April 23, 2026. Two highly experienced industry and financial experts, George Garibaldi and Paolo Zocchi, are proposed for election to Newron’s Board as independent and non-executive directors.
Chris Martin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Newron, commented on the resigning Board members: “We are hugely grateful to Patrick Langlois and Luca Benatti. Patrick has been a Board member of Newron for a total of 18 years, helping the Company to navigate some challenging times as well as some of our greatest successes. We have benefited greatly from his extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, as well as his commitment to creating an enabling working environment. Having been a founder of Newron and its first CEO, Luca was instrumental in the development of our Parkinson’s disease treatment, Xadago®. He has served as non-executive Board member for 14 years. We wish them well for the future.”
On the proposed new Board members, Chris Martin said: “We are delighted to propose two new, highly qualified candidates to shareholders as independent and non-executive members of the Board of Directors. George Garibaldi brings more than 30 years of leadership in CNS drug development across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, while Paolo Zocchi has more than 35 years of significant expertise in capital markets transactions and complex international operations. George and Paolo’s deep experience will complement the Board’s existing expertise, and we look forward to benefiting from their actionable insights and advice.”
Stefan Weber, CEO of Newron, added: “On behalf of Newron’s management team, I would also like to express our sincere thanks to Patrick and Luca for their many years of expert, constructive, fruitful and successful collaboration. We welcome the appointment of George and Paolo and look forward to working with them both.”
The complete list of agenda items for Newron's AGM 2026 will be published on March 24, 2026, together with the 2025 Full-Year results and the 2026 Outlook. All documents connected with the agenda, as per applicable laws and regulations, as well as information on how to register and attend the AGM, will be made available on the Company’s website (www.newron.com/investors/shareholders-meeting) on the same day.
About George Garibaldi
About Paolo Zocchi
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. Headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy, the Company has a strong track record of advancing neuroscience-based treatments from discovery to market. Newron’s lead compound, evenamide, is a first-in-class glutamate modulator and has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia. Evenamide is currently developed in the global pivotal ENIGMA-TRS Phase III development program. Clinical trial results to date demonstrate the benefits of this drug candidate in the TRS as well as poorly responding patient population, with significant improvements across key efficacy measures increasing over time, as well as a favorable safety profile, which is uncommon for available antipsychotic medications. Newron has signed development and commercialization agreements for evenamide with EA Pharma (a subsidiary of Eisai) for Japan and other Asian territories, as well as Myung In Pharm for South Korea. Newron’s first marketed product, Xadago®/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. The product is commercialized by Newron’s partner Zambon, with Supernus Pharmaceuticals holding marketing rights in the U.S., and Meiji Seika responsible for development and commercialization in Japan and other key Asian territories. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com
For more information, please contact:
Newron
UK/Europe
Switzerland
Germany/Europe
USA
18.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
|via Antonio Meucci 3
|20091 Bresso
|Italy
|Phone:
|+39 02 610 3461
|Fax:
|+39 02 610 34654
|E-mail:
|pr@newron.com
|Internet:
|www.newron.com
|ISIN:
|IT0004147952
|WKN:
|A0LF18
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt); SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2293076
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293076 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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