Newron Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A0LF18 / ISIN: IT0004147952
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27.11.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Newron reports amendment of terms of up to EUR 38 million financing agreement to support advancement of Phase 3 evenamide program
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EQS-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): Financing
Newron reports amendment of terms of up to EUR 38 million financing agreement to support advancement of Phase 3 evenamide program
Total proceeds expected to fund global ENIGMA-TRS studies and extend cash runway beyond pivotal 12- and 26-week results, supporting development of evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia
Milan, Italy, November 27, 2026, 07:00 am CET – Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”, or the “Company”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that it has agreed with the investor group participating in Newron’s up to EUR 38 million financing in February 2026 on an amendment of certain terms related to the third tranche of the financing agreement, corresponding to gross proceeds of EUR 5.5 million.
Under the amendment, the investor group is now expected to subscribe to the third tranche no later than December 31, 2026, strengthening the Company’s financial position as it advances the ENIGMA-TRS Phase 3 program. The shares will be issued at a subscription price to be calculated pursuant to an agreed formula.
The investor group is expected to subscribe to an additional number of newly issued shares for further proceeds of EUR 12 million upon disclosure of results from the ENIGMA-TRS studies, conditional upon such results being positive.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
For more information, please contact:
Newron
UK/Europe
Switzerland
Germany/Europe
USA
27.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
|via Antonio Meucci 3
|20091 Bresso
|Italy
|Phone:
|+39 02 610 3461
|Fax:
|+39 02 610 34654
|E-mail:
|pr@newron.com
|Internet:
|www.newron.com
|ISIN:
|IT0004147952
|WKN:
|A0LF18
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt); SIX
|LEI Code:
|8156002F8C11F80A9740
|EQS News ID:
|2443066
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2443066 27.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.
|8,68
|2,36%