EQS-News: Newron Secures Up to EUR 38 Million to Advance Phase III Evenamide Program

EQS-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Financing

Newron Secures Up to EUR 38 Million to Advance Phase III Evenamide Program



16.02.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Newron Secures Up to EUR 38 Million to Advance

Phase III Evenamide Program

Proceeds expected to fund global ENIGMA-TRS studies and extend cash runway beyond pivotal 12-week results, supporting development of evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia

Milan, Italy, and Morristown, NJ, USA, February 16, 2026, 17:45 CET – Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”, or the “Company”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that it has entered into an agreement for the subscription of newly issued shares for proceeds of up to EUR 38 million with a group of existing and new shareholders from Europe and Asia, strengthening the Company’s financial position as it advances the ENIGMA-TRS Phase III program.

Under the agreement, the investor group will initially subscribe to up to 779,624 newly issued shares at a subscription price of EUR 19.24 per share, which corresponds to gross proceeds of up to EUR 15 million. Alongside the progress of the ENIGMA-TRS 1 and 2 pivotal studies towards the 12-week results, expected in Q4 of this year, and no later than November 30, 2026, the group will subscribe to an additional number of newly issued shares for total proceeds of EUR 11 million, at a subscription price to be calculated pursuant to an agreed formula. Finally, the group will subscribe to an additional number of newly issued shares for total proceeds of EUR 12 million upon disclosure of results from the ENIGMA-TRS pivotal studies, conditional to such results being positive, and at a subscription price to be calculated pursuant to the agreed formula*. The share subscriptions are governed by the capital increase authorized by Newron’s shareholders in 2018 and approved and empowered by the Company’s board of directors in 2025.

“The investment by this group of existing and new shareholders is further validation of our development strategy for evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy in schizophrenia and as a new treatment option for the vast majority of patients who are poorly responding or resistant to available treatment options,” said Roberto Galli, CFO of Newron. “Importantly, this financing is expected to extend our operational runway well beyond the upcoming 12-week results from the ENIGMA-TRS 1 and 2 pivotal studies and support continued execution of our Phase III development program.”

The initial up to 779,624 newly issued shares are expected to be listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the same ISIN as the Company’s existing shares (ISIN: IT0004147952) in the next few days, upon payment and settlement. Furthermore, the new shares are expected to be listed and traded on the Primärmarkt of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, as well as traded on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

* The total number of shares to be issued under the Transaction will depend on the share price at the time of execution of the additional tranches. Applying the subscription price of the initial tranche, Newron would issue up to 1,971,052 shares.



About ENIGMA-TRS

The ENIGMA-TRS pivotal Phase III program consists of ENIGMA-TRS 1 and ENIGMA-TRS 2. ENIGMA-TRS 1, initiated in August 2025, is an international, one-year, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in at least 600 patients to evaluate the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of evenamide 15 mg and 30 mg twice daily as an add-on therapy to current antipsychotics, including clozapine, compared to placebo. ENIGMA-TRS 2, initiated in December 2025, is a Phase III, international, 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of evenamide 15 mg twice daily as an add-on therapy to current antipsychotics, including clozapine, compared to placebo, in patients suffering from TRS. ENIGMA-TRS 2 will enroll at least 400 patients.

About evenamide

Evenamide is a novel, orally available new chemical entity with a unique mechanism of action distinct from all currently marketed antipsychotics. It acts by selectively blocking voltage-gated sodium channels (VGSCs) and exhibits no biological activity at more than 130 other central nervous system (CNS) targets. It normalizes glutamate release induced by aberrant sodium channel activity (veratridine-stimulated), without affecting basal glutamate levels, due to inhibition of VGSCs. Combinations of subtherapeutic doses of evenamide and other APs, including clozapine, were associated with benefit in animal models of psychosis, suggesting synergies in mechanisms that may provide meaningful benefits for patients who do not adequately respond to current APs, including those on clozapine. Importantly, the benefits seemed to persist for a substantial time after evenamide had been degraded, explaining the long-term effects seen in clinical studies. Through its novel glutamatergic modulation, evenamide represents a first-in-class approach aimed at addressing the unmet needs of patients with schizophrenia who are resistant to existing treatments.

About treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS)

A significant proportion of patients with schizophrenia show virtually little to no beneficial response to currently available antipsychotic (AP) treatments, leading to a diagnosis of treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS). TRS is defined as no or inadequate symptom relief despite treatment with therapeutic doses of two APs from two different chemical classes for an adequate period. It is estimated that approximately 15% of patients develop TRS from the onset of illness, and about one-third to 50% of patients with schizophrenia overall. Emerging scientific evidence supports abnormalities in glutamate neurotransmission in TRS, not targeted by current APs, along with normal dopaminergic synthesis, to explain the lack of clinical benefit of most typical and atypical antipsychotics, which act primarily on dopamine receptors. These insights underline the need for novel therapeutic approaches that target the underlying glutamatergic dysfunction in schizophrenia, offering hope for patients who currently have limited or no effective treatment options.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. Headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy, the Company has a strong track record of advancing neuroscience-based treatments from discovery to market. Newron’s lead compound, evenamide, is a first-in-class glutamate modulator and has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia. Evenamide is currently developed in the global pivotal ENIGMA-TRS Phase III development program. Clinical trial results to date demonstrate the benefits of this drug candidate in the TRS as well as poorly responding patient population, with significant improvements across key efficacy measures increasing over time, as well as a favorable safety profile, which is uncommon for available antipsychotic medications. Newron has signed development and commercialization agreements for evenamide with EA Pharma (a subsidiary of Eisai) for Japan and other Asian territories, as well as Myung In Pharm for South Korea. Newron’s first marketed product, Xadago®/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. The product is commercialized by Newron’s partner Zambon, with Supernus Pharmaceuticals holding marketing rights in the U.S., and Meiji Seika responsible for development and commercialization in Japan and other key Asian territories. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

For more information, please contact:

Newron

Stefan Weber – CEO; +39 02 6103 46 26, pr@newron.com

UK/Europe

Simon Conway / Ciara Martin / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting; +44 20 3727 1000, SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Switzerland

Valentin Handschin, IRF; +41 43 244 81 54, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Germany/Europe

Anne Hennecke / Maximilian Schur, MC Services; +49 211 52925227, newron@mc-services.eu

USA

Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience; +1 617 865 0041, psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

Important Notices

This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron’s ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron’s financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “target”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange or the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

###