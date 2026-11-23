Newron Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A0LF18 / ISIN: IT0004147952
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23.11.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Newron Strengthens Evenamide Intellectual Property Portfolio
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EQS-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): Patent
Newron Strengthens Evenamide Intellectual Property Portfolio
European patent clears opposition period without challenge, providing protection into 2044
Additional formulation patent application could extend protection into 2046
Milan, Italy, and Morristown, NJ, USA, November 23, 2026, 07:00 am CET – Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that its European patent for evenamide has cleared the opposition period without challenge. Newron has also expanded its patent portfolio with additional grants and filings. Evenamide is a first-in-class glutamate modulator in Phase 3 development for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS).
Newron is developing evenamide, a first-in-class glutamate modulator, as a potential first approved add-on therapy for TRS through its global pivotal ENIGMA-TRS Phase 3 program. ENIGMA-TRS 1 has completed enrolment of 618 patients in 19 countries in October 2026, with topline efficacy and safety results from the 12-week primary endpoint assessment expected in Q1 2027. ENIGMA-TRS 2 is currently enrolling at least 400 patients.
“The European patent is an important part of our strategy to protect evenamide as it moves toward potential commercialization,” stated Elena Barbanti, Newron’s Senior Director Intellectual Property. “Our additional formulation patent application, if granted, could provide another layer of protection for the evenamide drug product into 2046.”
Stefan Weber, Newron’s CEO, added: “This is an important milestone for Newron and a testament to the outstanding work of our IP team. These patent developments support the long-term commercial potential of evenamide as we approach pivotal Phase 3 results in Q1 2027. We believe evenamide has the potential to become the first approved add-on therapy for patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia.”
About evenamide
About ENIGMA-TRS
ENIGMA-TRS 2 is enrolling patients at study centers in Asia and Latin America, with additional sites planned in Europe. The study uses the same screening procedure as ENIGMA-TRS 1. ENIGMA-TRS 2 will include at least 400 patients in a 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study, designed to evaluate the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of the 15mg BID dose of evenamide compared to placebo. The efficacy and safety analysis will be performed at the 12-week point following successful completion of the study. The FDA clinical hold remains in place at U.S. study centers, where no patients have received evenamide.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron
UK/Europe
Switzerland
Germany/Europe
USA
Important NoticesThis document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron’s ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron’s financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “target”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange or the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
|via Antonio Meucci 3
|20091 Bresso
|Italy
|Phone:
|+39 02 610 3461
|Fax:
|+39 02 610 34654
|E-mail:
|pr@newron.com
|Internet:
|www.newron.com
|ISIN:
|IT0004147952
|WKN:
|A0LF18
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt); SIX
|LEI Code:
|8156002F8C11F80A9740
|EQS News ID:
|2439984
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2439984 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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