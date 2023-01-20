EQS-News: NEXR Technologies SE appoints CFO Alexander Klos as additional Managing Director

EQS-News: NeXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Personnel

NEXR Technologies SE appoints CFO Alexander Klos as additional Managing Director



20.01.2023 / 15:23 CET/CEST

Berlin, 20 January 2023

The Board of Directors of NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) has appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Alexander Klos as additional Managing Director with retroactive effect from 16 January 2023. Since December 2021, Alexander Klos has been responsible for finance, controlling, accounting, investor relations, purchasing, and corporate IT as CFO. Since then, he has been driving the expansion of finance and contributing to the development of strategic partnerships with his many years of expertise in digital business models.

Markus Peuler, CEO of NeXR Technologies: Alexander is very acquainted with the companys processes and has impressively proven his ability to further develop NeXR Technologies. His appointment as additional Managing Director and putting responsibilities on several shoulders is thus also a further development of our successful teamwork.

Alexander Klos, CFO of NeXR Technologies: "I am very pleased to push forward the development of NeXR Technologies as additional Managing Director together with Markus and the entire team. By focusing our activities more strongly, we can work even more effectively for a successful future of NeXR."



About NeXR Technologies

NeXR is an international technology company based in Berlin that enables people and companies to enter the metaverse. With its broad technological expertise, NeXR is able to harness the full potential of VR, AR, motion capture, and digital avatars. NeXR implements digital projects in three areas: extended reality development, high-end avatar creation and live productions with innovative motion capture technology. Utilizing high-resolution body scanning technologies, NeXR is able to create perfect digital replicas and generate valuable data to develop customized solutions from realistic online shopping to bespoke sports equipment. In addition, through novel extended reality technologies, NeXR has created interactive digital spaces that are far more than mere experiences and have the potential to transform industries alike.

For more information, please visit www.nexr-technologies.com.



