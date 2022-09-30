EQS-News: NeXR Technologies SE in H1/22 benefits from increasing demand for Metaverse solutions Guidance for full year confirmed

EQS-News: NeXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

NeXR Technologies SE in H1/22 benefits from increasing demand for Metaverse solutions Guidance for full year confirmed



30.09.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NeXR Technologies SE in H1/22 benefits from increasing demand for Metaverse solutions Guidance for full year confirmed



Berlin, September 30, 2022

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) has posted increasing demand for solutions for the evolution of the Internet, the so-called Metaverse, in H1/22. While the apparel industry pioneered the first steps towards the Metaverse with virtual fashion shows and digital collections, delivery constraints caused by the ongoing global pandemic and the continuing Ukraine conflict led to delays in the production of scanners.

NeXR Technologies more than doubled its revenues to EUR 545 thousand (H1/21: EUR 147 thousand). Own work capitalized from the production of scanners was not incurred in H1/22 due to delivery constraints (H1/21: EUR 175 thousand). At EUR 4,337 thousand, the operating result (EBITDA) was noticeably higher than in the previous year (H1/21: EUR 4,761 thousand), although financing costs for the expansion of product development and general business activities in particular increased. The loss per share decreased to EUR 1.19 (H1/21: EUR 1.80).

NeXR Technologies' business performance in H1/22 reflects an increasing adoption of avatar-based solutions and services. As such, NeXR continued its cooperation with the game developer Konami and scanned prestigious soccer teams from the top European leagues Bundesliga, Premier League, Primera División and Serie A. The two-year cooperation for the creation of high-quality avatars for the soccer video game "eFootball(TM)" ensures continuous revenue contributions until 2023. In addition, the successful upgrade of the Fusion III body scanner for the bicycle market to calculate optimal frame sizes and ideal settings for bicycles as a further use case highlights the potential of NeXR's innovative avatar-based solutions to simplify retail shopping and take customer service to a new level.

While for many people the Corona pandemic makes them wary of large crowds, at the same time the so-called Generation Z, which has grown up with digital worlds and games, is gaining in influence. Virtual concerts are practically made for this audience. As a result, the interest of artists and music labels as well as concert organizers and attendees in these new virtual event formats is also gaining momentum. Virtual events are more than just alternative formats in times of crises. They offer additional and completely new possibilities of experience, without pretending to completely replace a real live concert.

Based on the continued good order situation of the motion capture studio, especially in the gaming industry, as well as the expansion of the scanner business in Asia, the Management maintains the initial forecast from the Annual Report 2021 regardless of the impact of the Corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Overall, Management continues to expect revenues of EUR 0.8 million to EUR 1.3 million and EBITDA of EUR 9.2 million to EUR 9.6 million in financial year 2022.

With remaining funds of EUR 13.8 million callable as of June 30, 2022 from financing commitments, ongoing investments in the future development of technology and customer-specific applications are secured until Q3 of the coming year.

The Metaverse, with its unlimited possibilities, literally unfolds innovative brand experiences for customers and prospects as well as growth opportunities through new business areas and marketing channels for retail companies and the consumer goods industry. Our avatar-based products are at the cutting edge of current developments, and are even driving them forward. So, through the technology partnership with H&M Thailand announced in September, we are pushing forward the revolution in stationary retail that we have successfully launched and further developed with H&M beyond. in Berlin and Hamburg. From the beginning of 2023, H&M customers in Thailand will be able to have their own digital avatars created and then receive recommendations on which garment fits them best and in which size based on their scanned body measurements. By doing so, a new, exciting shopping experience is created, long waiting times in front of the fitting rooms are prevented, and returns are reduced. By using our proprietary scanning technologies, we are able to create perfect digital twins, providing valuable customer insights that benefit both H&M Thailand and its customers. In summary, with our products and services, we are in the right place at the right time - or shall we say in the metaverse? Thus, we can look forward to the remaining business year with optimism, said Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE.

The half-year report 2022 of NeXR Technologies SE is available for download in the Investor Relations section at www.nexr-technologies.com/finanzberichte.



About NeXR Technologies

NeXR is an international technology company based in Berlin that enables people and companies to enter the metaverse. With its broad technological expertise, NeXR is able to harness the full potential of VR, AR, motion capture, and digital avatars. NeXR implements digital projects in three areas: extended reality development, high-end avatar creation and live productions with innovative motion capture technology. Utilizing high-resolution body scanning technologies, NeXR is able to create perfect digital replicas and generate valuable data to develop customized solutions from realistic online shopping to bespoke sports equipment. In addition, through novel extended reality technologies, NeXR has created interactive digital spaces that are far more than mere experiences and have the potential to transform industries alike.

For more information, please visit www.nexr-technologies.com.



For further information, please contact:

NeXR Technologies SE

Sven Pauly, CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31