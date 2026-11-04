Nexum Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41YGA / ISIN: DE000A41YGA6
|
04.11.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nexum Group acquires its first real estate project in downtown Munich
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EQS-News: Nexum Group AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Nexum Group acquires its first real estate project in downtown Munich
Munich, 4 November 2026 –Nexum Group AG, a fast-growing residential real estate developer, has signed the purchase agreement for its first project. Through an asset deal, the company has acquired a residential property in Maxvorstadt, near the Technical University of Munich. Nexum plans to revitalize the existing building, add a new floor to the roof, and construct a new building in the backyard. This will create a total of approximately 2,800 square meters of gross floor area (GFA) in a prime downtown location. The acquisition was completed on attractive terms, with a significant discount off the standard land value. The total investment volume for the project amounts to approximately 20 million euros.
04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nexum Group AG
|Perusastrasse 7
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 172 2620936
|E-mail:
|info@nexum-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YGA6
|WKN:
|A41YGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|LEI Code:
|5299003LVPXHGHTWP936
|EQS News ID:
|2427750
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427750 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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