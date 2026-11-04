EQS-News: Nexum Group acquires its first real estate project in downtown Munich

EQS-News: Nexum Group AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Nexum Group acquires its first real estate project in downtown Munich



04.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nexum Group acquires its first real estate project in downtown Munich Munich, 4 November 2026 –Nexum Group AG, a fast-growing residential real estate developer, has signed the purchase agreement for its first project. Through an asset deal, the company has acquired a residential property in Maxvorstadt, near the Technical University of Munich. Nexum plans to revitalize the existing building, add a new floor to the roof, and construct a new building in the backyard. This will create a total of approximately 2,800 square meters of gross floor area (GFA) in a prime downtown location. The acquisition was completed on attractive terms, with a significant discount off the standard land value. The total investment volume for the project amounts to approximately 20 million euros.



Philipp von Erffa, CEO of Nexum Group AG, comments: „The residential project in Munich is the ideal starting point for implementing our growth strategy. Through this project, we are creating additional housing in one of the most sought-after downtown locations through revitalization and infill development. In the first half of 2026, one-third fewer apartments were completed in the city than in the same period the previous year –despite high demand from students, young professionals, and employers. With this project, we are addressing the shortage of housing supply. At the same time, we can carry out the project with a high degree of planning certainty and a short timeline until completion.“



The acquired residential real estate project aligns perfectly with Nexum’s strategy. Thanks to a positive preliminary building permit already in place, the risks associated with the project development are minimized. The building permit application has already been submitted. Nexum will collaborate with established construction companies on the project over a period of approximately two years. Nexum plans to begin marketing in the spring of 2027, prior to the start of construction.



As part of the project, Nexum is developing a residential complex consisting of three components. First, the existing building will be revitalized. This includes switching to district heating, installing new windows, renovating the facade, stairwell, and balconies, and modernizing the building services. Second, a rooftop addition will be built to create additional apartments, including a rooftop terrace. The third component is a new building in the green backyard.



The Nexum project is committed to sustainable urban development: Existing buildings are being repurposed and retrofitted to improve energy efficiency, and new construction meets at least the KfW 55 standard. Rather than building on greenfield sites, the project creates new housing through infill development in one of Munich’s most sought-after downtown locations, without additional land sealing.



Wagensonner Rechtsanwälte, EY, W+S Real Estate, and MAVERO Real Estate advised on the transaction.



About Nexum Group AG

Nexum Group AG is a fast-growing residential real estate project developer headquartered in Munich. The company acquires residential development projects in Germany’s top-7 cities that already have building permits or are eligible for approval in the near term, carries out these projects through established general contractors, and manages marketing through its own and partner sales networks. This eliminates significant development risks. Project durations are typically shortened to 15 to 30 months, while capital tied up is reduced and planning certainty is high.



Nexum defines a new category of project developers: Unlike traditional project developers, its business model is designed for rapid implementation, capital turnover, and scalability, and is supported by data-driven systems. The Nexum Group’s current deal pipeline comprises a development volume of over one billion euros.



For more information, visit www.nexum-group.de.



Nexum Group AG Press and Investor Relations Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult

Email: nexum@kirchhoff.de

04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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