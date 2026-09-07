EQS-News: Nexum Group AG Appoints Mark Wachter as Finance Director

EQS-News: Nexum Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Nexum Group AG Appoints Mark Wachter as Finance Director



07.09.2026 / 09:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nexum Group AG Appoints Mark Wachter as Finance Director

Munich, September 7, 2026 – Nexum Group AG, a high-growth residential real estate developer, has appointed Mark Wachter, an experienced expert, as Finance Director. In his new role, he is responsible for building and leading Nexum Group’s finance department to align it with the residential real estate developer’s growth objectives. Mark Wachter will work closely with CFO Sebastian Holl and the entire management team.

Mark Wachter brings approximately 25 years of experience from various roles in finance, including several leadership positions. As Finance Director at Nexum, he is now responsible for establishing and managing the Accounting, Controlling, Tax, and Financial Reporting departments. He is establishing scalable financial processes, systems, and Governance structures, and further developing management reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and performance controlling. In addition, he coordinates statutory and capital markets-oriented financial reporting as well as audit processes.

Sebastian Holl, CFO of Nexum Group AG, comments: “With Mark Wachter, we are gaining a Finance Director who will consistently drive the development of an efficient and scalable finance organization. His expertise will give us a further boost, particularly in the areas of accounting and controlling, taxes, financial reporting, performance management, and project-related cash flow planning. This will further strengthen our team in preparation for Nexum Group’s planned growth.”

About Nexum Group AG

Nexum Group AG is a fast-growing residential real estate project developer headquartered in Munich. The company acquires residential development projects in Germany’s top-7 cities that already have building permits or are eligible for approval in the near term, carries out these projects through established general contractors, and manages marketing through its own and partner sales networks. This eliminates significant development risks. Project durations are typically shortened to 15 to 30 months, while capital tied up is reduced and planning certainty is high.

Nexum defines a new category of project developers: Unlike traditional project developers, its business model is designed for rapid implementation, capital turnover, and scalability, and is supported by data-driven systems. The Nexum Group’s current deal pipeline comprises a development volume of over one billion euros.

For more information, visit www.nexum-group.de.

Nexum Group AG Press and Investor Relations contact:

Kirchhoff Consult

Email: nexum@kirchhoff.de