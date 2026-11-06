EQS-News: Nexum Group Listing – Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Regulated Market has begun

EQS-News: Nexum Group AG / Key word(s): IPO

Nexum Group Listing – Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Regulated Market has begun



06.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nexum Group Listing – Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Regulated Market has begun Shares listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vertically integrated business model – acquisition, development, and sale of residential real estate with a focus on the top-7 cities

Rapid capital rotation and lower development risks through a focus on projects with existing or advanced building permits

Pipeline with a development volume of over one billion euros, including several projects that can be implemented in the short term

Medium-term ambition: aiming for an annual project development volume of over 500 million euros and an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent through successful scaling and short project cycles Munich, 6 November 2026 – Nexum Group AG, a fast-growing, publicly traded residential real estate developer, has completed its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company’s shares are traded on the Regulated Market (General Standard) under WKN A41YGA and ISIN DE000A41YGA6. An uplisting to the Prime Standard is planned. The listing marks a milestone in the establishment of a new category of real estate companies. Nexum combines the acquisition, development, and sale of attractive residential properties into an integrated and data-driven value chain – thereby shortening project timelines while reducing capital tied up in projects, generating high cash flows, and providing a high degree of planning certainty.



Philipp von Erffa, CEO of Nexum Group AG, comments: “We are defining a new category and thereby setting a new standard in the German residential real estate market – a dynamic, vertically integrated approach that combines acquisition, development, sales, and access to capital markets within a single model. This enables us to execute residential real estate projects more quickly, with greater transparency, and with a structurally reduced risk profile. Over the past few months, we have built up a pipeline of residential real estate projects in prime locations with a total development volume exceeding one billion euros. For us, the stock exchange listing now marks the start of the next phase of our company’s development and lays the foundation for above-average growth. With the successful listing and commencement of trading of Nexum Group shares, we gain direct access to the capital market and can thus scale up more quickly. We recently announced our first operational success with the acquisition of a residential real estate project in a prime location in Munich.”



Targeted project development with shorter durations and reduced capital commitment



Nexum is pursuing a new approach to the rapid implementation of residential real estate projects in prime locations. To this end, the company acquires residential development projects primarily in Germany’s top-7 cities that already have building permits or are on the verge of receiving them. Technology- and data-driven processes support the analysis, prioritization, and evaluation of potential projects and enable significantly faster review and implementation of opportunities. Nexum currently has a deal pipeline with a total development volume of more than one billion euros. Several of these projects are on the verge of implementation.



Nexum carries out its projects in collaboration with established general contractors and manages marketing through its own sales channels and those of its partners. Marketing begins early in the project phase. This approach specifically reduces key development risks associated with traditional project development while increasing transparency regarding the schedule, costs, and capital requirements. In addition, Nexum operates with short project durations of 15 to 30 months, resulting in a correspondingly short period of capital commitment.



With a consistent focus on capital rotation and scalability, Nexum achieves a comparatively high turnover rate with attractive returns and a lower risk profile than traditional project developers.



Market conditions create attractive acquisition opportunities



Nexum sees an opportune moment for this new market approach. Market disruptions, cautious lending, and limited financing options are currently preventing numerous projects from being implemented, despite existing demand. In this environment, established market participants are facing financing and refinancing pressures, while at the same time attractive and well-developed projects are becoming available. This situation opens up new opportunities for Nexum: a window of opportunity for acquisitions has opened, allowing the company to invest selectively without being held back by the burdens of a historically built-up project portfolio.



As a newly established company, Nexum has both the flexibility and financial strength needed to implement projects quickly. Nexum can therefore make investment decisions based on current market conditions with attractive price and valuation levels for residential real estate projects and selectively choose projects based on location quality, stage of development, capital requirements, and return potential. At the same time, the persistently high demand for housing – particularly in Germany’s top-7 cities – ensures a stable and attractive market environment.



Strong growth expected



Based on this market opportunity, Nexum plans to rapidly scale its project development business. In the medium term, the company aims to achieve an annual development volume of over 500 million euros. With the scaling of the business, short project durations, and correspondingly fast capital rotation, the EBITDA margin is expected to exceed 20 percent in the medium term. The development volume is projected to rise to over 350 million euros as early as 2027.



Details on the stock exchange listing



Nexum Group AG was formed through the strategic realignment and further development of creditshelf AG, a company that was already publicly traded (“reverse IPO”).



Nexum Group AG has published all outstanding financial reports of its predecessor company and has thus fully complied with the regulations of the Regulated Market (General Standard). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange had announced that it would revoke the company’s shares’ listing on the Regulated Market due to outstanding historical financial reports. Following the publication of the outstanding reports, the company filed an objection. On 5 October, the stock exchange confirmed the objection’s suspensive effect, thereby maintaining the shares’ listing.



In addition, BaFin has exempted the majority shareholder, First Capital AG, and Philipp von Erffa from the obligation to make a mandatory tender offer for all outstanding shares. Trading in Nexum Group shares resumed on 2 November 2026.



Following a stock split, the company’s share capital has consisted of 100 million shares since 22 September 2026. In addition to First Capital AG, strategic investors are among the company’s shareholders. The free float is approximately 12 percent.



Financial calendar

11 November 2026 – Münchner Kapitalmarkt Konferenz (MKK)

23 November 2026 – Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum, Frankfurt



About Nexum Group AG

Nexum Group AG is a fast-growing, publicly traded residential real estate project developer headquartered in Munich. The company acquires residential development projects in Germany’s top-7 cities that already have building permits or are eligible for approval in the near term, carries out these projects through established general contractors, and manages marketing through its own and partner sales networks. This eliminates significant development risks. Project durations are typically shortened to 15 to 30 months, while capital tied up is reduced and planning certainty is high.



Nexum defines a new category of project developers: Unlike traditional project developers, its business model is designed for rapid implementation, capital turnover, and scalability, and is supported by data-driven systems. The Nexum Group’s current deal pipeline comprises a development volume of over one billion euros.



For more information, visit www.nexum-group.de.

Nexum Group AG Press and Investor Relations Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult

Email: nexum@kirchhoff.de

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