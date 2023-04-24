EQS-News: NFON AG: Patrik Heider becomes new Chairman of the Board of NFON AG

EQS-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

NFON AG: Patrik Heider becomes new Chairman of the Board of NFON AG



24.04.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST

Patrik Heider becomes new Chairman of the Board of NFON AG

Munich, 24 April 2023 - The Supervisory Board of NFON AG has unanimously appointed Mr Patrik Heider as Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG with effect from 15 May 2023. He takes over from Dr Klaus von Rottkay, who has informed the Supervisory Board that he is not available to extend his Management Board contract. In this role, Patrik Heider will define the further strategic direction of NFON and lead the company into the next phase of growth and innovation.

"With Patrik Heider, we have been able to gain a highly experienced and international manager with exceptional leadership qualities as CEO. Added to this is his excellent capital market experience, which is essential for the further development of NFON," says Rainer Koppitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NFON AG. "As CEO of Nemetschek SE, he was able to successfully lead the company from the Prime Standard to the MDAX as well as TecDax within only six years. This unique success story was achieved through strong organic growth, targeted strategic acquisitions and a disproportionate increase in profitability. In the process, Heider also placed a strong focus on the topic of employee development and was able to win numerous awards with the company for this, including the Bavaria Best 50 Award or the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Award."

"I am looking forward to actively shaping the future of NFON together with the great employees. The company has developed into the European market leader in a short period of time and is located in a very attractive, growth-oriented market of integrated communication solutions," Patrik Heider reports on his move.

Patrik Heider (49) was most recently CEO of the software companies Thinkproject and riskmethods. Before that, he was responsible for the extremely successful development of Nemetschek SE as Spokesman of the Board and CFOO and earned an excellent reputation in the international capital market. After studying business administration at the Fachhochschule Konstanz, he started his professional career at PwC Consulting and subsequently served as CFO of the Hoffmann Group in Munich. He is married and has 2 children.

The current CEO, Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, will ensure an optimal and trustful transfer of business to Patrik Heider until the end of his appointment to the Executive Board on 30 November 2023. In addition, he will support Patrik Heider with the leadership of some strategic initiatives. The Supervisory Board thanks Dr von Rottkay for his work, commitment and achievements and wishes him all the best for the future.

Investor Relations Contact

NFON AG

Sabina Prüser

Head of Corporate Communications & Sustainability

+49 89 45300 134

sabina.prueser@nfon.com

Media Contact

NFON AG

Thorsten Wehner

Vice President Public Relations

+49 89 45300 121

thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

About NFON

NFON AG, headquartered in Munich, is a European provider of integrated business communications from the cloud. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) includes over 3,000 partners in 15 European countries, seven subsidiaries and counts more than 50,000 companies as its customers. With the core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers simplified voice calling, easy video conferencing, and seamless integrations for CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium sized companies. The NFON portfolio consists of four segments: Business Communications with Cloudya, Customer Contact, Integration and Enablement. All of NFON's cloud services are operated in certified data centres in Germany, whose energy requirements are covered 100% by renewable energies. NFON guides companies into the future of business communication with intuitive communication solutions. http://www.corporate.nfon.com/en

