EQS-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio subsidiary PATRONAS wins another asset manager, CSR, for QuickStart platform solution

niiio subsidiary PATRONAS wins another asset manager, CSR, for QuickStart platform solution

- New client with around 1.7 billion AuM relies on QuickStart solution

- Software solution will be in use from October 2023

- CSR expects significant relief in daily portfolio and order management

Freiburg, July 31, 2023 | PATRONAS Financial Systems GmbH, a subsidiary of niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), a Software-as-a-Service platform for Asset and Wealth Management, has successfully onboarded another prestigious asset manager, CSR Beratungsgesellschaft mbH, based in Hofheim am Taunus, for their PATRONAS QuickStart platform solution.

CSR Beratungsgesellschaft is an independent and owner-managed asset management company that currently manages assets of around 1.7 billion euros for its clients. Since its foundation in 2008, CSR Beratungsgesellschaft has pursued a value-oriented investment strategy for its mandates and CSR mutual funds, taking ethical, social and ecological criteria into account from the very beginning.

QuickStart is a process-optimised solution for daily portfolio and order management with integrated investment compliance. CSR thus replaces the programme previously used by a PATRONAS competitor.

Dr. Thorsten Rühl, Partner and Head of Investment Strategy & Research at CSR Beratungsgesellschaft, comments: "The KVG-wide access to all mutual and special funds with automated Front2back portfolio management solution is an excellent support in our daily business. All our investment limits can be checked in advance for each order within seconds and taken into account accordingly."

The project to introduce QuickStart has been planned in detail and is currently being implemented. As of 1 October 2023, the CSR team will then be working with the new solution. "We are looking forward to experiencing a significant relief in our day-to-day business with PATRONAS QuickStart in the future and being able to continue to grow successfully," says Rühl."



About CSR Beratungsgesellschaft:

CSR Beratungsgesellschaft is an independent and owner-managed asset management company headquartered in Hofheim am Taunus. Since its inception in early 2008, CSR Beratungsgesellschaft has been following a value-oriented investment strategy for its mandates and CSR mutual funds, which considers the key ESG criteria. The company currently manages assets totaling approximately 1.7 billion euros on behalf of its clients.



