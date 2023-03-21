EQS-News: niiio subsidiary PATRONAS acquires asset manager Aramea as new client and continues to power ahead on its organic growth track

EQS-News: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Contract

niiio subsidiary PATRONAS acquires asset manager Aramea as new client and continues to power ahead on its organic growth track



Press release niiio subsidiary PATRONAS acquires asset manager Aramea as new client and continues to power ahead on its organic growth track With Aramea, PATRONAS gains a further significant asset manager for niiios One-Stop-Shop platform

Aramea ranks as one of Germanys biggest independent asset managers with more than EUR 4 billion of AuM, thereby adding a further heavyweight to niiio Groups customer base

Structurally growing target market offers niiio numerous opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth Nuremberg, March 21, 2023 | PATRONAS Financial Systems GmbH, a subsidiary of niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332) and a software-as-a-service platform for asset and wealth management, has acquired Aramea Asset Management AG as a new client, thereby continuing the previous years business momentum into 2023. PATRONAS had already made a significant contribution to the niiios asset management business in the previous year and thus made a major contribution to its organic growth. On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, niiio almost tripled its turnover compared to the prior year to EUR 7.5 million in 2022 and generated a clearly positive EBITDA of EUR 0.8 million.



With more than EUR 4 billion in assets-under-management (AuM), Aramea ranks as one of the largest independent asset managers in Germany and offers customized investment opportunities to both private and institutional clients. PATRONAS participates directly in its customers AuM via its software solution. Having successfully completed a six-month test phase, Aramea is now deploying PATRONAS OPUS to replace the software solution it previously used. With scalability, openness to expand the application spectrum such as into the risk management area as well as connectivity to a comprehensive platform, the niiio subsidiary offers modern asset managers a broad product portfolio and thereby covers the entire front-to-back value chain in asset management. In addition, the PATRONAS Support Desk, which offers expert service in this area, proved to be a key feature behind Arameas choice. More than 20 percent of PATRONAS employees can draw on relevant professional experience in asset management and banking, understand the processes, decision-making paths and industry trends relevant to customers, and thereby optimally address asset managers specific requirements.



Sven Roggenkamp, Head of the Middle Office at Aramea Asset Management AG, comments: The work with the experts from PATRONAS during the six-month test phase was constructive as well as results- and goal-oriented. You can tell that industry experts are at work here who understand the needs and requirements of innovative asset managers like Aramea. Exceptionally good customer support as well as the extensive and open-ended test phase enabled us to gain a comprehensive overview of OPUS and we are one hundred percent convinced of its merits.



For Carsten Osswald, Managing Director of PATRONAS Financial Systems GmbH and Head of Sales at niiio Group, the latest acquisition success impressively demonstrates the strengths of PATRONAS: In recent years, we have continuously developed our product portfolio with a focus on process automation and API technology. We have also significantly strengthened our service team. These measures made a considerable contribution to our organic growth in 2022. The overall package is convincing and with Aramea we have gained one of the leading independent German asset managers. Our customers particularly appreciate the scalability and the platform thinking we live by at niiio. With customers like Aramea, this enables us to drive growth by directly participating in our customers growth, while also unlocking up-selling and cross-selling potential with the niiio platform.



PATRONASs acquisition success is in line with the general structural trend within the financial sector: European banks and financial service providers are faced with the need to digitalize their processes as rapidly as possible in view of fast technological change, increasing regulation, changing customer demands and immense cost pressure in the industry. They are increasingly relying on SaaS or cloud-based third-party software solutions. As a one-stop-shop platform, niiio finance group offers its customers a holistic ecosystem where all solutions are modular and easily compatible with each other. In line with its strategy, niiio sees itself as an industry consolidator in a highly fragmented market comprising numerous small providers that offer niche solutions.



Johann Horch, CEO and founder of niiio finance group, comments: We are proud to have PATRONAS, an industry-leading digital asset management company, on our platform. However, this recent success is just the beginning. With our Software-as-a-Service solutions, we are addressing a structural growth market that is already worth around EUR 31 trillion in the EU today and is expected to continue growing by at least 5 percent per year up to 2028. We aim to leverage this potential, both organically and inorganically. For this reason, as a consolidator of the banking software market, we will continue to consistently implement our roll-up strategy.



About niiio finance group AG:

niiio finance group AG (niiio) is creating a scalable pan-European WealthTech platform by bundling technological innovations in order to enable asset and wealth managers to digitalize their processes and optimally serve their clients. niiio is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for asset and wealth management. As a one-stop shop, the company digitalizes the processes of its more than 80 European customers so that they can work efficiently, flexibly and on a legally compliant basis. As a pioneer in its sector, niiio is also driving the consolidation of the software market and plans to replicate existing processes on a decentralized basis via distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain in the medium to long term. niiios vision is the cost-effective digital issuance, custody, management and subsequent trading of securities based on DLT and, as a consequence, decentralized settlement based on blockchain technology.



About PATRONAS Financial Systems GmbH

PATRONAS Financial Systems, a company of niiio finance group AG, is a leading software provider for the international investment industry. PATRONAS provides integrated portfolio, risk, compliance and order management solutions for investment advisors, asset managers and administrators.



About Aramea Asset Management AG

Aramea Asset Management AG is one of the largest independent asset managers in Germany and offers its clients successful and customized investment solutions. Arameas team, which has been working together for 20 years, comprises experienced portfolio managers with a high level of capital expertise. Arameas roots lie in decades of successfully serving institutional clients.

