EQS-News: niiio subsidiary PATRONAS strengthens risk management offering for asset management through partnership with FundHero

Görlitz, November 10, 2022 | niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), Software-as-a-Service platform for asset and wealth management, will in future cooperate with Luxembourg-based service provider FundHero S.A. through its subsidiary PATRONAS Financial Systems GmbH. The niiio Group is thereby strengthening the SaaS platforms risk management offering and leveraging further customer and synergy potentials as part of its growth strategy.



Given rapidly increasing regulatory requirements, technological change, changing customer requirements and immense cost pressures within the sector, banks and financial service providers are faced with the need to automate and digitalize asset and wealth management. Here, they have increasingly relied on cloud-based third-party software solutions. In a highly fragmented market consisting of numerous small niche providers of stand-alone solutions, the niiio Groups goal is to establish itself as the leading one-stop-shop solution in asset and wealth management with its SaaS platform. Patronass partnership with FundHero enables niiio to strengthen the risk management solution for private wealth management already established on the platform with a complementary solution that particularly addresses the modern asset management requirements of institutional clients such as funds and fund companies.



Johann Horch, CEO and founder of niiio finance group AG, comments: In line with our strategy, our partnership with FundHero enables us to further optimize our product offering along the entire asset and wealth management value chain. With our one-stop-shop platform, we offer our customers an ecosystem that enables consistent process automation and maximum data consistency. By strengthening our risk management solutions, we are also tapping further opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling, as well as potential synergies between private wealth management and asset management.



With over 15 years of industry experience and the use of state-of-the-art technology, Heiko Hector, founder of FundHero S.A., has established the company as a provider of risk management solutions for institutional asset managers. Thanks to Managed Risk Services, banks and financial service providers are able to determine and calculate all requisite risk indicators and thereby fulfill extensive regulatory reporting obligations including for sustainable investments. Moreover, the solutions special features include a user-friendly interface that enables asset managers to retrieve fund data in real time via a central dashboard. This enables investments to be checked automatically with minimal effort and already at the pre-trade stage.

About niiio finance group AG:

niiio finance group AG (niiio) is creating a scalable pan-European WealthTech platform by bundling technological innovations in order to enable asset and wealth managers to digitalize their processes and optimally serve their clients. niiio is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for asset and wealth management. As a one-stop shop, the company digitalizes the processes of its more than 80 European customers so that they can work efficiently, flexibly and on a legally compliant basis. As an industry pioneer, niiio is also driving the consolidation of the software market and plans to replicate existing processes in a decentralized manner via distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain in the medium to long term niiios vision is the cost-effective digital issuance, custody, management and subsequent trading of securities based on DLT and, as a consequence, decentralized settlement based on blockchain technology.



