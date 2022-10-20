EQS-News: niiio subsidiary PATRONAS wins innovation driver from Austria as a new customer and records increasing momentum in the pan-European market

EQS-News: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Contract

niiio subsidiary PATRONAS wins innovation driver from Austria as a new customer and records increasing momentum in the pan-European market



20.10.2022

Press release

niiio subsidiary PATRONAS wins innovation driver from Austria as a new customer and records increasing momentum in the pan-European market

Successful expansion of customer base in the focus region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland thanks to intensified sales activities

Vienna-based Quantic Financial Solutions opts for niiio solution PATRONAS QuickStart

High performance of the solution and successful project realization within a few weeks prove to be persuasive factors

SaaS platform offers niiio excellent opportunities for organic growth across Europe, particularly in the asset management area

Görlitz, Freiburg October 20, 2022 | niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), Software-as-a-Service platform for asset and wealth management, is seeing increasing momentum among banks and financial service providers in the focus region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as in the rest of Europe for solutions to digitalize asset and wealth management (AWM). Following the past few months sales successes in Germany, Vienna-based Quantic Financial Solutions, an innovation driver in the sector, has now been acquired as a new customer.

Quantic Financial Solutions develops high-end risk and asset management solutions for financial institutions, investment professionals and enterprises based on DeepData® solutions. Already in 2018, Quantic Financial Solutions had developed a fully automated DeepData® investment engine for single-asset strategies. Based on fundamental information about millions of companies, these solutions enable economic analysis and forecasting of companies, industries, geographic regions and world markets at any point in the future. Today, Quantic Financial Solutions client base comprises top-100 global institutions, including regional and international banking and insurance companies, several of the worlds largest accounting firms, and leading asset management service providers.

The niiio Group proved persuasive with its solution PATRONAS QuickStart, whose features include an investment limit check within seconds as well as immediate order provision, while ensuring compliance with fund-specific limits and all regulatory requirements. Thanks to the niiio teams proven expertise in the digitalized asset management area, the project was realized within just eight weeks from planning, implementation and training through to going-live in mid-October so that bond and equity ETF strategies can now be efficiently implemented by Quantic Financial Solutions. Carsten Osswald, Managing Director of PATRONAS Financial Systems GmbH, is very pleased with the partnership with Quantic Financial Solutions: The fact that we have acquired Quantic Financial Solutions as a new customer in Austria shows that, with our software, we are also proving persuasive to highly demanding companies in our neighboring country. PATRONAS QuickStart is the ideal solution for a dynamic asset manager like Quantic Financial Solutions.

Johann Horch, CEO of niiio finance group AG, comments: Since the beginning of the year, we have seen increasing momentum across Europe for solutions to digitalize asset and wealth management, and for this reason we have intensified our sales activities in our current focus region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Accordingly, we have also successfully expanded our customer base. We intend to build on this and continue on our dynamic growth track. Our very high recurring revenue share of 85%, our SaaS platform with solutions along the entire AWM value chain, and the fundamental transformation that the banking industry is undergoing in Europe offer us excellent opportunities in this context.

European banks and financial service providers are facing the need to digitalize asset and wealth management in the light of rapid technological change, increasing regulation, changing customer demands, and immense cost pressures within the industry. Here, they are increasingly relying on cloud-based third-party software solutions.

As a one-stop-shop platform, niiio offers its customers a holistic ecosystem where all solutions are modular and easily compatible with each other. Going forward, niiio expects the organic growth dynamic to gather further momentum, especially in the asset management segment. Thanks to its high scalability and broad up-selling and cross-selling potential, the niiio platform offers excellent prospects in the focus region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as in further European countries. Moreover, as a consolidator in a highly fragmented market comprising numerous small niche players, niiio identifies excellent opportunities for non-organic growth drivers in the wealth management sector.

