EQS-News: Niklas Östberg to continue as CEO at Delivery Hero

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Niklas Östberg to continue as CEO at Delivery Hero



24.09.2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Niklas Östberg to continue as CEO at Delivery Hero Berlin, September 24, 2026 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or "the Company"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced that Niklas Östberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will continue to serve as CEO.



Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said:



"Niklas built Delivery Hero and knows it better than anyone. With the Uber and SSW transactions underway, we are delighted to have Niklas continue leading the company through the next phase."



Niklas Östberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Delivery Hero, said:



“Since the takeover announcement, I've had more time to refocus inwards on the company, prioritizing our organisation and building a world-class customer experience. It’s great to see the results: our Everyday App strategy is working, and growth and profitability are accelerating. I am now more energized than ever to continue leading the company into this next phase."



ABOUT DELIVERY HERO



Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com



MEDIA CONTACT



Corporate & Financial Communications

press@deliveryhero.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com



Disclaimer



This announcement is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Delivery Hero SE or of any of its subsidiaries.



This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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