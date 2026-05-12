EQS-News: Niklas Östberg to hand over CEO role at Delivery Hero after fifteen years - Supervisory Board initiates search for successor

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Niklas Östberg to hand over CEO role at Delivery Hero after fifteen years - Supervisory Board initiates search for successor



12.05.2026 / 12:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, May 12, 2026 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or "the Company"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced that Niklas Östberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will hand over leadership of the Company by 31 March 2027. The Supervisory Board and Niklas Östberg have agreed that this is the right moment to begin the leadership transition as the Company enters its next chapter.

Niklas Östberg will remain CEO during the transition, leading the next phase of the Strategic Review and associated M&A processes, which was initiated jointly by the Management and Supervisory Boards and announced in December 2025. He has the full support of both Boards in doing so. He will work closely with the Supervisory Board on succession and on ensuring continuity of strategy, operations and leadership.

The Supervisory Board will launch the search for a new Chief Executive Officer shortly with an aim to conclude this process by year end 2026. Further announcements will be made in due course.

Niklas Östberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Delivery Hero, said:

“Fifteen years ago we started Delivery Hero in Berlin with a simple idea and a small team. Today we are the leading player in over 50 markets, and deliver to hundreds of millions of customers every year. We took the Company public in Germany nine years ago, and built one of the largest local delivery platforms in the world.

This is the right moment to begin handing the Company over to its next chapter. Through the Strategic Review that we announced in December, we have set the long-term path: going deeper in our markets, increasing customer touchpoints and improving the consumer offering under the Everyday App strategy.

Delivery Hero is not just the platform, it's the people who keep building it. I am incredibly proud of the team that has built this Company over the last 15 years and I have full confidence they will keep building value over the years ahead.”

Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said:

“Niklas built Delivery Hero. Few founders take a company from a Berlin start-up to a global platform serving hundreds of millions of customers. The Supervisory Board thanks Niklas for fifteen years of building, for the discipline of how he is enabling this transition, and for his continued leadership through the next phase of the Strategic Review. The Management and Supervisory Boards remain fully aligned on the path ahead and on delivering value for all shareholders.”

Isabel Poscherstnikov, Employee Representative on the Supervisory Board, said:

“Niklas has built something truly remarkable at Delivery Hero - a Company with the talent, the culture, and the resilience to thrive through any chapter ahead. As we begin the search for our next CEO, employees can be confident that the foundation Niklas has laid is strong. We are in a good position, and the Supervisory Board is fully committed to finding the right leader to take us forward.”

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate & Financial Communications

press@deliveryhero.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com

DISCLAIMER

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.