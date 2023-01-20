EQS-News: Nikon Corporation: Nikons Public Takeover Offer for SLM Successful

EQS-News: Nikon Corporation / Key word(s): Offer

Nikons Public Takeover Offer for SLM Successful

January 20, 2023

Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2023 Nikon Corporation (Nikon) announced the fulfilment of all closing conditions for the voluntary public takeover offer (the Takeover Offer) by Nikon AM. AG (the Bidder), a direct subsidiary of Nikon, for the shares (ISIN DE00A111338 and ISIN DE000A289BJ8) of SLM Solutions Group AG (SLM) as well as for the parallel voluntary tender offer for the acquisition of all convertible bonds issued by SLM and due in 2026 (the Bonds Offer).

Toshikazu Umatate, CEO of Nikon, commented: We are very pleased that our transaction has progressed successfully, and we are looking forward to partnering with SLM. We value SLMs capabilities in the metal additive manufacturing space, and together we can provide holistic solutions at an accelerated pace to customers in a variety of industries around the world. We look forward to enhancing and growing our digital manufacturing business, which we are confident will lead to a revolution in global mass-production.

Sam OLeary, CEO of SLM, said: With its deep expertise in developing cutting-edge opto-electronic technology and precision equipment, Nikon is the perfect partner for SLM. Together with Nikon, we will further strengthen our leading position in integrated metal additive manufacturing through consistently raising the bar in this innovation-centric environment. We have demonstrated the relevance of our technology to every major industry, and with Nikon we are confident we will expand our customer base even further.

The settlement of the Takeover Offer and the Bonds Offer will be effectuated within five banking days from January 20, 2023, following the announcement regarding the fulfilment of all closing conditions, i.e. latest on January 27, 2023.



About Nikon:

Nikon has been a pioneer in optical technology markets worldwide since its inception in 1917. Today, utilizing advanced technologies, we offer a wide range of products and solutions from digital cameras and binoculars to industrial precision equipment such as FPD and semiconductor lithography systems, microscopes and measuring instruments as well as products for the healthcare field. In the future, we will take advantage of Nikon's core technologies to generate new core pillars of profit including the material processing business; Nikon strives to be a leading company in precision and optics fields that realizes sustainable growth of enterprise value in the medium- to long-term.

Nikon is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Japan, with offices around the world.

Further information is available at www.nikon.com.

About SLM:

SLM Solutions is a global provider of integrated metal additive manufacturing solutions. Leading the industry since its inception, it continues to drive the future of metal Additive Manufacturing in every major industry with its customers long-term success at its core. SLM Solutions is home to the worlds fastest metal additive manufacturing machines boasting up to 12 lasers and enabling build rates of up to 1000ccm/h. With a portfolio of systems to suit every customer's needs, along with its team of experts closely collaborating at every stage of the process, SLM Solutions leads the way on return on investment with maximum efficiency, productivity, and profitability. SLM Solutions believes that additive manufacturing is the future of manufacturing and has the desire and capability to take its customers there right now.

SLM Solutions is a publicly traded company headquartered in Germany, with offices in Canada, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States.

Further information is available on www.slm-solutions.com.



